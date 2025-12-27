49ers' defensive coordinator reveals biggest fear of Bears' Caleb Williams

With Joe Thuney and Drew Dalman elected to the Pro Bowl last week, it sort of feels like the bulk of credit for the Chicago Bears' offense this season is going to not quarterback Caleb Williams but rather the offensive line.

Yes, he woefully underthrow a pass in the end zone that lost the first meeting with the Green Bay Packers. But you'd be hard-pressed to find an NFC quarterback playing better than Williams in the last month. His 46-yard walk-off touchdown pass to DJ Moore to beat the Packers a week ago has to be a nominee for NFL Play of the Year.

We don't have to convince Bears fans about how good Caleb has been. Or, apparently, Robert Saleh either. The Bears travel to play the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night and their defensive coordinator this week has been raving about Williams.

“His arm talent is elite," said Saleh, who joined the Niners this season after being fired by the New York Jets as head coach in 2024. "The guy can rip the ball. He can make every throw. It feels like when he starts scrambling, he gets more accurate. He is really, really dangerous when he leaves the pocket and he's on the run, they're really tied into their scramble rules, hard to bring down in the pocket. I think he's improved tremendously from a year ago."

With two games still to play, Williams is close to topping last year's stats. He has 3,400 yards (3,541 last year), 23 touchdowns (20) and six interceptions (six). Just as important - and here's where the offensive line comes in - he has been sacked only 23 times compared to a league-worst 68 a year ago.

Caleb Williams | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

