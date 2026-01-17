NFL experts predict highest-scoring game in playoff history between Bears and Rams

Low temperatures ... high scoring?

Leading up to Sunday night's NFC Divisional Round playoff game at frigid Soldier Field we've seen all sorts predictions. The Los Angeles Rams are too experienced. The Chicago Bears are a team of destiny. The cold weather will be a factor, or perhaps a non-factor.

This prediction, however, caught our full attention.

MORE: ESPN analyst makes shocking 2026 MVP prediction for Bears' Caleb Williams

The experts at NFL.com are expecting a history-making gaame. Not in terms of the low temperatures but the almost unbelievable high scoring. With the cold weather and whipping winds of up to 30mph seemingly making it more difficult to move the ball, throw the ball and score, this prediction turns a cold shoulder on the elements.

Would you believe, Rams over Bears 52-45? Writes NFL.com:

"The highest-scoring postseason game in NFL history was an NFC West-NFC North showdown back in the 2009 Wild Card Round. In that game, 38-year-old Kurt Warner and the Cardinals defeated 26-year-old Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, 51-45, in an overtime thriller. We'll get a little déjà vu on Sunday evening, when the Rams, led by seasoned veteran Matthew Stafford, top the Bears, led by second-year pro Caleb Williams , 52-45, breaking the record (by one point) and sending Los Angeles back to the NFC Championship Game.

Another prediction for the game seems to more favor the Bears, as NFL.com also expects Chicago's ball-hawking defense to get "multiple" interceptions of Stafford.

MORE: How close is Bears' Caleb Williams to being voted among NFL's All-Pro elite QBs?

"Stafford has looked a bit more mortal since his interception-less streak ended in Week 13," the site writes. "Now he heads to a frigid Soldier Field to face an aggressive, opportunistic Bears defense. If Chicago has a chance to win, it'll come by turning over the Rams' offense. Look for the Bears to take some chances in the secondary and come away with multiple interceptions on their way to their first NFC title game since the 2010 season."

Matthew Stafford | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News: