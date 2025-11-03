Bear Digest

7 trade targets who would upgrade Bears' woeful pass defense ahead of deadline

The 5-3 Bears should be buyers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline and have several options to improve a bad pass defense.

Richie Whitt

Trey Hendrickson
Trey Hendrickson / Jon Durr-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sure, there are reasons for the Chicago Bears to be giddy.

After Sunday's pulsating, improbable. unfathomable win over the Cincinnati Bengals, they have rebounded from an ugly 0-2 start to win five of six and match last season's win total entering Week 10. With the 2-7 New York Giants coming to town next Sunday, a 6-3 record and being in the mix for an NFC Wild Card is a distinct possibility.

Watching head coach Ben Johnson is absolute jubilation in the post-game locker room is sheer joy.

MORE: 2 rookies lead Bears' offensive explosion: Studs and Duds from crazy win over Bengals

But ... any defense that only sacks 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco three times in 47 drop-backs and allows him to throw for a career-high 470 yards desperately needs help.

So while Bears Nation is spending an exhausted, exhilarated Monday, general manager Ryan Poles is frantically considering a trade to improve his woeful defense. Atop the wish list: A cornerback who can cover, and a pass-rusher who get opposing quarterbacks on the ground.

In the 1990s, the Dallas Cowboys made a deadline move to acquire Charles Haley and went on to win three Super Bowls in four years. A month ago, the Los Angeles Chargers traded for the Baltimore Ravens' Odafe Oweh and he's produced four sacks in four games. Seeking a similar asset, the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday traded for Miami Dolphins' edge-rusher Jaelan Phillips in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2026. The San Francisco 49ers traded for Keion White last week.

The Bears have 17 sacks - ranking 18th in the league - and, while Montez Sweat is starting to apply consistent pressure, defensive end Dayo Obeyingbo's ankle injury Sunday is more than troublesome. Austin Booker is back, and had a sack against the Bengals. But no doubt the Bears need more of a pass rush when they face the likes of Jordan Love (Packers) and Jared Goff (Lions) in the coming weeks.

MORE: Chicago Bears' trade of slumping OL Braxton Jones predicted by NFL analysts

On the back end, top cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon are on injured reserve and the lack of depth reared its ugly head against Flacco.

Over the weekend FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that the Bears were being "aggressive" ahead of the deadlne. A look at some defensive players who could help Dennis Allen's unit in a deadline trade:

DE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

The 2024 NFL sacks leader is the best pass-rusher like available. That is, if the 3-6 Bengals consider their season over and conduct a fire sale. He signed a one-year contract after a holdout in training camp, but will be a free agent again after the season.

Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Kayvon Thibodeaux / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants

Drafted with the No. 5 pick in 2022, but he hasn't lived up to his hype. The Giants have since acquired Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, two edge rushers who are better than Thibodeaux. So he has no future with the Giants. New York is 2-7 and looking to 2026 already.

DE Jermaine Johnson, New York Jets

He was a first-round pick in 2022, but might be more affordable than Hendrickson or Thibodeaux. At 1-7, it's hard to think the Jets wouldn't consider trading him for future assets in their rebuilding phase. He does, however, have only one sack this season.

DE Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins

The fire sale is on in South Florida. General manager Chris Grier has been fired, head coach Mike McDaniel is likely next and the Dolphins have already traded Phillips. Chubb missed last season with an ACL injury, but has four sacks this season.

MORE: Bears' rookie TE Colston Loveland finally scores first TD in wild game vs. Bengals

DE Matt Judon, Miami Dolphins

See above. Three years ago he was a Top 10 defensive player in the NFL, but has zero sacks this season.

CB Alontae Taylor, New Orleans Saints

With Johnson and Gordon coming back in a couple of weeks, it wouldn't make sense for the Bears to break the bank to acquire another cornerback, but Taylor is widely considered the best cover man available. The 1-8 Saints are already in future mode.

CB Riq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

The 6-2 Seahawks have designs on a Super Bowl, but they also posses an embarrassment of riches in the secondary. Woolen is former Pro Bowl player who is only a backup and reportedly isn't a great "fit" in Mike Macdonald's scheme. He would immediately become the Bears' CB2.

Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
Bradley Chubb / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News

Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News