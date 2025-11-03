7 trade targets who would upgrade Bears' woeful pass defense ahead of deadline
Sure, there are reasons for the Chicago Bears to be giddy.
After Sunday's pulsating, improbable. unfathomable win over the Cincinnati Bengals, they have rebounded from an ugly 0-2 start to win five of six and match last season's win total entering Week 10. With the 2-7 New York Giants coming to town next Sunday, a 6-3 record and being in the mix for an NFC Wild Card is a distinct possibility.
Watching head coach Ben Johnson is absolute jubilation in the post-game locker room is sheer joy.
But ... any defense that only sacks 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco three times in 47 drop-backs and allows him to throw for a career-high 470 yards desperately needs help.
So while Bears Nation is spending an exhausted, exhilarated Monday, general manager Ryan Poles is frantically considering a trade to improve his woeful defense. Atop the wish list: A cornerback who can cover, and a pass-rusher who get opposing quarterbacks on the ground.
In the 1990s, the Dallas Cowboys made a deadline move to acquire Charles Haley and went on to win three Super Bowls in four years. A month ago, the Los Angeles Chargers traded for the Baltimore Ravens' Odafe Oweh and he's produced four sacks in four games. Seeking a similar asset, the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday traded for Miami Dolphins' edge-rusher Jaelan Phillips in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2026. The San Francisco 49ers traded for Keion White last week.
The Bears have 17 sacks - ranking 18th in the league - and, while Montez Sweat is starting to apply consistent pressure, defensive end Dayo Obeyingbo's ankle injury Sunday is more than troublesome. Austin Booker is back, and had a sack against the Bengals. But no doubt the Bears need more of a pass rush when they face the likes of Jordan Love (Packers) and Jared Goff (Lions) in the coming weeks.
On the back end, top cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon are on injured reserve and the lack of depth reared its ugly head against Flacco.
Over the weekend FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that the Bears were being "aggressive" ahead of the deadlne. A look at some defensive players who could help Dennis Allen's unit in a deadline trade:
DE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
The 2024 NFL sacks leader is the best pass-rusher like available. That is, if the 3-6 Bengals consider their season over and conduct a fire sale. He signed a one-year contract after a holdout in training camp, but will be a free agent again after the season.
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants
Drafted with the No. 5 pick in 2022, but he hasn't lived up to his hype. The Giants have since acquired Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, two edge rushers who are better than Thibodeaux. So he has no future with the Giants. New York is 2-7 and looking to 2026 already.
DE Jermaine Johnson, New York Jets
He was a first-round pick in 2022, but might be more affordable than Hendrickson or Thibodeaux. At 1-7, it's hard to think the Jets wouldn't consider trading him for future assets in their rebuilding phase. He does, however, have only one sack this season.
DE Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins
The fire sale is on in South Florida. General manager Chris Grier has been fired, head coach Mike McDaniel is likely next and the Dolphins have already traded Phillips. Chubb missed last season with an ACL injury, but has four sacks this season.
DE Matt Judon, Miami Dolphins
See above. Three years ago he was a Top 10 defensive player in the NFL, but has zero sacks this season.
CB Alontae Taylor, New Orleans Saints
With Johnson and Gordon coming back in a couple of weeks, it wouldn't make sense for the Bears to break the bank to acquire another cornerback, but Taylor is widely considered the best cover man available. The 1-8 Saints are already in future mode.
CB Riq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
The 6-2 Seahawks have designs on a Super Bowl, but they also posses an embarrassment of riches in the secondary. Woolen is former Pro Bowl player who is only a backup and reportedly isn't a great "fit" in Mike Macdonald's scheme. He would immediately become the Bears' CB2.