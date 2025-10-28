Bear Digest

Bears are embarrassingly small favorites over losing team with 40-year-old QB

Coming off its ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears are favored by less than a field goal over Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Richie Whitt

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

You go into Baltimore, commit 11 penalties and a turnover, and lose to a 1-win Ravens team without Lamar Jackson and this is the insult you receive:

The Chicago Bears are less than a field-goal favorite Sunday against a team with a losing record that is starting a 40-year-old quarterback and is fresh off a home defeat to the previously 0-7 New York Jets. Ouch. The Bears' four-game winning streak is all but forgotten.

MORE: Bears' ugly loss to Ravens littered with same, old problems

The Bears should get back on track Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Joe Flacco has been an upgrade from backup Jake Browning, but he still isn't Joe Burrow. After losing four straight in the wake of Burrow's toe injury, they have put up 33 and 38 points the last two games.

It's the Bengals' horrendous defense that should have Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson licking their chops.

Cincinnati has the NFL's worst unit, allowing a league-high 31.6 points per game. The Bengals rank 30th against the run, 32nd against the pass and surrender 407 yards per game. They coughed up 39 points to the Jets in Week 8 and have allowed more than 35 points three times.

The Bears' offense obviously has to clean up its fundamental flaws such pre-snap penalties, lining up incorrectly, drops and interceptions. But the Bengals present the perfect opportunity to cure what ails it.

MORE: Chicago Bears tumble down ESPN's Week 9 NFL Power Rankings

Flacco, for what's worth, is 2-3 in his career against the Bears, throwing eight touchdowns and eight interceptions in games started for the Ravens, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to throw against the Bengals in a 2024 preseason game.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to throw against the Bengals in a 2024 preseason game. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

More Chicago Bears News

Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News