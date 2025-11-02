Bears begin Week 9 in worst possible way before quickly rallying behind trick-play TD
Well, that's one way to start a game. But the worst way possible.
The Chicago Bears went into Sunday's game ay Paycor Stadium licking their chops to play against a Cincinnati Bengals team with a banged-up, 40-year-old quarterback (Joe Flacco), missing their best defensive player (Trey Hendrickson) and sportting the NFL's worst defense.
It didn't long, however, for the Bengals to get their full attention, as Cincinnati's Charlie Jones took the opening kickoff back 98 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead just 11 seconds into the game. The Bears appropriately answered on their ensuing possession, driving 73 yards in 12 plays and tying the score on Caleb Williams' 2-yard touchdown catch - that's right, catch - from D.J. Moore.
The Bears, who have struggled in the Red Zone, went for 4th-and-2 and converted a trick play, double-reverse with Moore tossing the scoring pass to a wide-open Caleb.
Kicker Cairo Santos hit an almost perfect kickoff that landed at Cincinnati's 2-yard line. But Jones field the ball, made a slight veer to his left was ran virtualy untouched the length of the field. Santos might have grazed him with a flailing tackle attempt around midfield, and backup cornerback Jonathan Owens almost tripped him up around Chicago's 2-yard line.
After tying the score, Chicago kicked-off again with almost disastrous results. This time, Samaje Perine fielded the ball at Cincy's 6-yard line and returned it 39 yards to give the Bengals good field position. The return led to a field goal and a 10-7 Bengals lead not even 10 minutes into the game.
The Bears have talked all week about cleaning up their penalties and fundamental mistakes. Looks like we can add kick-off coverage to the litany of problems.