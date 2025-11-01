Huge bounce-back game for Bears' Caleb Williams predicted by Fantasy Football experts
Caleb Williams seemingly took a step backward in last week's ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The offense was generally sloppy, the Chicago Bears settled for field goals in the Red Zone, and Williams' late throw into double-coverage over the middle proved to be the game-deciding interception.
Undaunted, Fantasy Football experts are urging owners to start Williams Sunday in Week 9. Not so much for Williams' resiliency, but more so who he will be playing against: the worst defense in the NFL.
MORE: Chicago Bears' trade of slumping OL Braxton Jones predicted by NFL analysts
The Cincinnati Bengals rank 32nd in the NFL in points allowed and passing yards per game, providing a juicy recipe for Williams to have a bounce-back game. Add in the fact that Bengals' star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson likely won't play due to an injury, and the table is set for the Bears' offense to get back on track.
An injury that will keep leading running back D'Andre Swift out of the game might lead to even more responsibility on Williams' shoulders to make big plays in the passing game.
In its weekly "Start 'Em Sit 'Em" offering, NBC is strongly suggesting Fantasy owners insert Williams into their lineups.
"This is a great spot for the young passer," NBC writes. "The Bengals have given up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year and rank 30th in EPA per dropback play allowed. Williams has faced three bottom 10 defenses in passing EPA this year. They were his three best games by yards and yards per attempt. The last time he faced a defense as bad as the Bengals was when he destroyed Dallas with 298 yards and four scores."
Big Day Looming For Caleb Williams Against Porous Bengals' Defense
While loving Williams' prospects against the Bengals, the Fantasy Football gurus interestingly are suggesting "sitting" disappointing rookie tight end Colston Loveland.
MORE: NFL analysts make surprising consensus prediction on Bears' Week 9 visit to Bengals
"Cole Kmet appears to be available for Week 9 after missing last week’s game with a back issue," NBC says."Loveland has appeared in five games with Kmet active. His best route rate is 63 percent and his best target share is 17 percent. Those both came in the game Kmet left with the back injury. Before that, an 11 percent target share was Loveland’s high-water mark. Expect a committee approach at tight end for the Bears this week, rendering both players poor fantasy options."
The Bears are less than a field-goal favorite for the Noon kickoff at Paycor Stadium.