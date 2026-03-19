Bears' Biggest Free Agency Signing Speaks Out on Caleb Williams

While they did not make as large of a free agency splash as they did a year ago, the Chicago Bears still doled out a $40 million agreement with former Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant, securing one of the NFL's best safeties as they attempt to remake their secondary. A member of the reigning Super Bowl champions choosing to come to Chicago has to be a new feeling for Bears fans, given the Bears' recent history, but Bryant has the perfect justification for his choice: he wants to play with budding young superstar quarterback Caleb Williams.

The entire NFL universe watched as Caleb Williams forced overtime with one of the wildest throws of the year in the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams, the last of a historic run of last-minute heroics that lifted the Bears to an 11-6 record and the 2025 NFC North championship. It should come as no surprise that many players, even defensive players, are eager to join forces with Williams, and Bryant is no exception.

NFL analyst Kay Adams talked with Bryant on her Up & Adams show, and she asked him how Williams factored into his decision to sign with Chicago. His response should have every Bears fan fired up for the 2026 season.

Caleb Williams is a free agency player magnet...



Bears safety Coby Bryant on how his quarterback factored into him signing in Chicago@heykayadams | @CALEBcsw | @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/L86jf18581 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 19, 2026

"Just a special talent he is," Bryant said, speaking of Caleb Williams. "He actually reached out to me, and was the first person to reach out to me when I did sign... elite talent, he's just scratching the surface. Like I said in the press conference last week, I'm excited to watch him play and watch him be great this year."

Caleb Williams is becoming a draw for free agents to come to Chicago

The hardest thing for an NFL team to find is a quarterback who can take over a game and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. In just his first year with competent leadership under head coach Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams did this seven times, and that has clearly captured the attention of players around the league.

That's one of the many secondary benefits the Bears will see with Caleb Williams under center. Free agents will potentially take cheaper deals to join the team, and key players with no-trade clauses on their contracts will almost certainly waive that clause if their team has a deal with Chicago in place. The NFL draft remains the main avenue by which the Bears will continue building out a Super Bowl contender, but when the time comes to make a big move, teaming up with a talent like Williams could be the deciding factor for many players.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Bottom Line

Things truly are different for the Bears this time around. We've seen the fanbase grow hopeful for an exciting young quarterback before, but Caleb Williams is not like any quarterback drafted by the Bears in living memory. He's a different breed, a generational talent, and other players can see that. After all, if a talented safety like Coby Bryant is willing to leave a Super Bowl champion for a team that has not climbed that mountaintop in over 40 years, he must really believe that the Bears have something special brewing.