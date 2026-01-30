Bears' Declan Doyle May Already Have One Foot Out the Door

The Chicago Bears made waves last offseason after hiring Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator, an unknown 28-year-old tight ends coach from Denver. No one had any idea if the young coach could handle the pressure of leading an NFL offense at such a young age. Well, if the Bears' success in 2025 is any indication, the answer was a resounding 'yes'. He may not have been calling plays, but Declan was the one who set the table for head coach Ben Johnson every week.

That is why, despite his relative inexperience, Declan is already fielding interviews for open offensive coordinator positions. He already withdrew from the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator search, where he would have been a playcaller, but it looks like the Bears could still lose Declan Doyle anyway.

Last week, Bears reporter Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune posted on X that the Ravens had requested to talk with Doyle about their open offensive coordinator role. Now, ESPN's Adam Schefter has confirmed that the Ravens are highly interested in the 29-year-old.

Adam Schefter confirms there is dialogue between the Ravens & Ben Johnson's right-hand man in Chicago:



"They've been talking to the Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, they've been monitoring Davis Webb..."



via @espn pic.twitter.com/WY2e7SrFKF — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) January 30, 2026

Baltimore's interest in Declan Doyle appears to be mutual

What should be concerning for Bears fans is not that the Ravens are interested in Doyle. It should be no surprise that teams are interested in an offensive coordinator who played a key role in quarterback Caleb Williams' breakout season. What's concerning for Bears fans is another report from Biggs, suggesting that Doyle will likely take the job if offered it, despite only coaching with the Bears for one season.

According to Biggs in his weekly "10 thoughts" article, there's a "chance" that Doyle will return to Chicago, even if he's offered the Baltimore job.

In Brad Biggs' 10 Thoughts from the Senior Bowl this morning, he said there's a "chance" that Declan Doyle passes on the Baltimore opportunity to stick with Ben Johnson for at least another year. #Bears https://t.co/nzEuJx5Kxr — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 30, 2026

Giving the Bears a chance to retain their offensive coordinator doesn't exactly inspire confidence. And coming from a reporter as well-connected as Biggs is, it sure seems like Doyle is leaning towards taking the job if it's offered to him.

Doyle should stand under the Ben Johnson umbrella for as long as possible

On one hand, I get it. Doyle would get to call the plays in Baltimore and be the architect of his own offense, and he'd get to work with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. As great as Williams could one day be, Jackson is great right now, and success in Baltimore would all but guarantee Doyle a head coaching job within the next three years.

However, if he asked me, I would advise Doyle to stay in Chicago for at least one more season. Adding playcalling on Sundays to his duties would be a huge step up in responsibility, and I don't know if he's ready for that. Not to mention, being the playcaller would expose the young coach to substantially more criticism. Head coach Ben Johnson shielded Doyle in 2025 by taking the brunt of media attacks regarding Chicago's offensive struggles. If he steps out on his own, all that heat will fall on him instead.

Doyle would be wise to stay in Chicago and soak up as much knowledge as possible from Ben Johnson before heading out on his own. At 29-years-old, there's absolutely no reason to rush his career development, especially when one bad stop on his career path could set him back several years. But if he does leave this offseason, I'm sure that Bears fans will wish Declan nothing but success.

