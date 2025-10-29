Bear Digest

Bears disrespected as NFL's worst team with a winning record in latest power rankings

In the wake of their ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears are the NFL's lowest-ranked team with a winning record.

Richie Whitt

There are various reasons why the Chicago Bears lost an ugly game to the Baltimore Ravens last week. Among those: 11 penalties. Red Zone wasted opportunities. An untimely interception. And a defense that allowed 30 points to an offense playing without Lamar Jackson.

While the blame can be spread around, there is consensus about where the Bears sit entering Week 9: Smack dab in the middle of the NFL.

The loss to the Ravens not only snapped the Bears' four-game winning streak, but also dropped them in power rankings across the board. In fact, both ESPN and The Athletic have Ben Johnson's team in exactly the same spot: 16th, out of 32 teams.

Bears Go Wrong Direction in Baltimore

It's not only that the Bears are now 16th - down from 14 - it's that they have the disrespect of being the lowest-ranked winning team in The Athletic's rankings. They sit at 4-3. The only other team with four wins ranked below them (at No. 18) is the 4-4 Carolina Panthers. Every other team below them has a losing record.

The Bears can save some face - and their ranking - Sunday against the 3-5 Cincinnati Bengals and 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

