Bears Reveal Jersey Numbers for New Players and Fans Have a Problem With One of Them

The jersey numbers for the Chicago Bears' offseason free-agent signings and trade acquisition have finally dropped and fans are having a tough time dealing with one of them.

Along with revealing jersey numbers for their new players, Chicago also revealed that a handful of returning players are changing their digits this season.

The new players whose jersey numbers were revealed included center Garrett Bradbury, safety Coby Bryant, linebacker Devin Bush, wide receiver Kalif Raymond, defensive tackles Kentavius Street, Neville Gallimore and James Lynch, tackle Jedrick Wills, cornerback Cam Lewis and linebacker Jack Sanborn, who is coming back to Chicago after a year with the Dallas Cowboys.

The list of returning players with new numbers includes wide receiver Jahdae Walker, running back Deion Hankins, linebacker Nephi Sewell, long snapper Luke Elkin and defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin.

Here's the rundown of everyone's jersey number and it won't take you long to realize which one fans are having a problem with (returning players are in bold):

S Coby Bryant: 2

WR Jahdae Walker: 9

LB Devin Bush: 12

WR Kalif Raymond: 14

CB Cam Lewis: 21

RB Deion Hankins: 36

LB Nephi Sewell: 45

LS Luke Elkin: 46

DL Jonathan Garvin: 52

LB Jack Sanborn: 57

C Garrett Bradbury: 67

OT Jedrick Wills Jr.: 71

DT Neville Gallimore: 90

DT Kentavius Street: 93

DL James Lynch: 97

No. 12 for a linebacker?!

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Yes, that's right: Devin Bush is choosing to wear No. 12. Yes, it feels extremely weird to for a linebacker to be wearing 12, so you certainly aren't alone.

"Linebacker wearing 12… really miss the old number rules," one Bears fan said.

"#12 on a LB (Devin Bush) is going to look weird," another Bears fan replied.

Up until recent years, many positions had a more strict range of numbers they could use, but that has now been opened up big time because of an NFL rules change.

Linebackers used to only be able to wear numbers between 40-59 and 90-99, but now they can wear 0-59 and 90-99, which is just pure madness.

Changing of the (number) guard

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A few of these numbers jump off the page because they belonged to some notable players who are no longer with the team.

Like No. 9, for example, belonged to safety Jaquan Brisker, who is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers after leaving in free agency. Jahdae Walker will now be repping Brisker's old number.

DJ Moore, who was traded to the Buffalo Bills, previously donned No. 2, but that's going to one of the Bears' biggest offseason acquisitions, safety Coby Bryant, who was acquired via free agency.

Meanwhile, Kalif Raymond, Cam Lewis and Jedrick Wills are taking the numbers of other somewhat notable players, Olamide Zaccheaus, Travis Homer and Ryan Bates, respectively.