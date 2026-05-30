Chicago Bears Linked to Former Pro Bowler Who Would Fortify Shaky Wide Receivers Room

The Chicago Bears are turning the page to a new chapter at the wide receiver position this offseason after the team parted ways with DJ Moore in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.

With Moore gone, the Bears are now leaning heavily on Rome Odunze and Luther Burden, both of whom have something to prove ahead of their third and second years.

Behind those two, the Bears will see a competition between Kalif Raymond, Scotty Miller, Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas, all of whom have their own concerns. Miller and Raymond haven't done much production-wise in recent years and Walker and Thomas must prove they are capable of handling a sizeable role.

Safe to say, the Bears could use more help at wide receiver before the 2026 campaign begins.

Bears named best fit for Stefon Diggs

With the Bears in need of more help at the wide receiver position, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano believes the Bears are the best fit for free-agent wideout Stefon Diggs.

"Diggs, who will turn 33 in November, still possesses considerable on-field ability, but teams may be wary, given the tumultuous events of the past year," Manzano said.

"Perhaps the Bears take a chance on Diggs because they need an experienced wide receiver after trading DJ Moore to the Bills," Manzano added.

Diggs was cut loose by the New England Patriots this offseason, but it would appear the only reason behind that was Diggs' ballooning cap hit in the second year of his contract.

Diggs had a legal issue to navigate, but he has since been found not guilty of charges against him, which clears the way for teams to sign him.

While long in the tooth at 32, Diggs managed to tally 1,000 yards in 2025 and was a key figure in the development of Drake Maye.

Even if Diggs shows decline in 2026, that won't be a huge deal for the Bears, as they really don't need him to serve as anything more than the WR3 with Burden and Odunze in the fold.

There are a slew of ways Diggs can help the Bears.

Diggs would be a clear upgrade over anyone else the Bears have for their WR3 role, and that upgrade will obviously help put Caleb Williams in a better position to succeed. We also saw what he did with Maye and that's very relevant to Williams as he embarks on his third season in the NFL.

Diggs can impart some of his wealth of experience on the Bears' young wide receivers while also serving as an insurance policy just in case Burden and/or Odunze get injured or fail to pan out in 2026.

The concern is that Diggs is a bit of a character and that might not mesh well with the no-nonsense approach head coach Ben Johnson has.

That said, he didn't have any issues with another no-nonsense head coach in Mike Vrabel, so we could see a Diggs-Johnson relationship working out.