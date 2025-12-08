Despite tough loss to Packers, Bears still have clear path to NFC North
The Chicago Bears lost on the field Sunday afternoon, and they lost even more in the standings.
Head coach Ben Johnson's team entered the NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers as both the division leader and No. 1 seed in the NFC. After the 28-21 defeat - which was inches from being a tie game in the final minute - they are neither.
In fact, the loss dropped the 9-4 Bears all the way to the 7th seed in the NFC Playoffs. From home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs ... to the last Wild Card team that, if the postseason began today, would begin with a road game at - you guessed it - the Packers.
Welcome to the world of wild December football.
Good news: The Bears get an opportunity to make up the ground and vault back to the top of the standings in no time. Their next two games are at Soldier Field: next Sunday against the 3-10 Cleveland Browns and then in Week 16 in the rematch against the Packers. Green Bay, meanwhile, travels next week to Denver to play the 11-2 Broncos.
In other words, the rematch in two weeks will likely be again for the NFC North lead.
The Bears got little help in the standings Sunday, as Wild Card contender Seattle and division leader Los Angeles both won. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did lose, helping Chicago's cause if the two teams are involved in a Wild Card fight in Week 18.
WEEK 14 NFC STANDINGS
Division Leaders
1. Los Angeles Rams 10-3
2. Green Bay Packers 9-3-1
3. Philadelphia Eagles 8-4
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-5
____________________________
Wild Cards
5. Seattle Seahawks 10-3
6. San Francisco 49ers 9-4
7. Chicago Bears 9-4
____________________________
In The Hunt
8. Detroit Lions 8-5
9. Carolina Panthers 7-6
