Bears’ run defense under pressure to deliver in Week 9 vs. Bengals
Much has been made this week about the Chicago Bears' offense matching up against the Cincinnati Bengals' NFL-worst defense, but the key to a Bears Week 9 victory could come from the other side of the ball.
As Pro Football Focus noted, the matchup to watch in Week 9 is actually the Bears' run defense against Chase Brown and the Bengals' rushing attack.
"In a quite surprising turn of events, the Bengals’ run game has picked up over the last few weeks, currently sitting sixth in EPA per play despite ranking 31st in total rushing yards," PFF's Thomas Valentine wrote. "Running back Chase Brown (68.0 grade; T-31st) and Samaje Perine (68.0; T-31st) combined for 167 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets in Week 8; in particular, Brown has totaled 181 yards and a touchdown in his last two games, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. The Bears are 17th in PFF grade against the run in 2025, and the extra wrinkle in the Bengals' offense in recent weeks will give a decent defense more to think about."
With all due respect to the New York Jets, the Bears are a very different breed of defense. I'm not sure using the Bengal's rushing performance against Gang Green is a fair measurement for what could be in store in Week 9.
The loss of rookie defensive lineman Shemar Turner could have a bigger impact than expected, but the Bears are otherwise relatively healthy along the defensive line and linebacker corps.
Sure, the Chicago Bears' run defense ranks 27th in the NFL entering Week 9, and they're 29th in yards per carry allowed, but I'd bet the Bengals' rushing offense is not the first thing on coordinator Dennis Allen's mind.
The bigger challenge for the Bears will be stopping wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who Ben Johnson confirmed this week is one of the scariest wideouts to face.
Chase will be the primary focal point as the game goes on, especially if the Bears' offense scores the amount of points that are expected this week. The Bengals' defense ranks 31st in EPA per play allowed, which should create plenty of opportunities for Caleb Williams to rack up quality numbers.
You can check out my final score prediction here. Spoiler: the Bengals' running game won't be a concern.