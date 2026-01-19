4 reasons the Bears lost to the Rams in the Divisional Round

Well, that stinks. But such is life.

The Chicago Bears got a taste of their own medicine in their last-second loss to the Los Angeles Rams, losing on a Harrison Mevis game-winning 42-yard field goal in overtime to end their season.

But the heartbreaking defeat didn’t come down to just that one play.

Here are four factors that contributed to the Bears’ premature playoff exit.

They lost the turnover battle.

We’ve said all year that takeaways tend to be based on luck, and it’s proven true these last few weeks. The Bears’ defense, who led the league in takeaways this season, didn’t produce a single one in the postseason. The offense, which turned the ball over less than any team in the NFL, instead coughed the ball up five times themselves in its two playoff games (not including failed fourth-down conversions). It didn’t kill them against the Packers. It did versus the Rams. In the playoffs, the margin for error, especially in games with inclement weather like this one, is too small for such things. Caleb Williams’ extraordinary knack for not turning the ball over left him at the wrong time, unfortunately.

They didn’t run the ball well enough.

This was always going to be a tough matchup going against the Rams’ tough defensive front, especially after left tackle Ozzy Trapilo went down due to injury. But despite fill-in left guard Jordan McFadden not playing a bad game with Joe Thuney kicking out to left tackle, the Bears just couldn’t grind possessions out on the ground the way they needed to. Take Caleb Williams’ rushing yards, which were largely from scrambles, out of the equation, and Chicago averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. Not awful, but it needed to be better.

They didn’t go for two at the end.

From the moment it looked like the Bears had a chance to score a touchdown at the end, I wanted the Bears to go for it all at the end of regulation. You can’t assume momentum will extend into overtime. And even if it can, why not just bet on your guys for one play, especially when the opposing offense hasn’t given you any turnover opportunities? Though Chicago did have its chance to win in overtime before Williams’ overtime interception, the blueprint was there. You’re at home, playing with house money. Just go for it. One wonders what Ben Johnson will take away from that decision after the fact.

It wasn’t their time.

If there’s anything positive to remember here, it’s that this was only the beginning of the Johnson-Williams experience with the Bears. The head coach and quarterback will get better, and the offense will grow in the system. The defense has a shot to add more playmakers. One can never assume the Bears will definitely be back in this situation next year or in the years to come. But if there’s any team that you can pencil in to be a problem the next few seasons, it’s the Chicago Bears. They’re here to stay.

