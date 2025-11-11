Bears surge in NFC North standings after Week 10 win over Giants
It's been a long time since Chicago Bears fans could look forward to a Week 11 NFC North matchup with excitement and anticipation.
In fact, their slotting in the NFC North -- specifically, the fact that they're ahead of the Green Bay Packers -- this late in the season is something Bears fans haven't experienced in seven years.
And it's not just the Packers that the Bears are ahead of in the NFC North. Here are the current division standings as Week 11 approaches:
1. Detroit Lions (6-3)
2. Chicago Bears (6-3)
3. Green Bay Packers (5-3-1)
4. Minnesota Vikings (4-5)
That feels pretty good, doesn't it?
It feels especially good that Caleb Williams and this Bears team is beginning to pull away from JJ McCarthy and the VIkings, whom Chicago lost to in the 2025 season opener.
It feels like an eternity ago that McCarthy was being fitted for his QB crown while Williams was once again hung out to dry by national media personalities.
Now, eight games later, it's Williams who's emerged as the most exciting quarterback in the NFC North, while McCarthy faces weekly questions about whether he's the long-term answer for Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings.
Even Jordan Love is under fire after the Packers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.
It wasn't long ago that the same talking heads who questioned Williams thought Love was the next great Packers QB who'd take the torch from Aaron Rodgers, who took it from Brett Favre.
Not so fast, my friend.
The Bears can announce their legitimacy in the NFC North with a convincing win over the Vikings in Week 11. It's a rematch that you can bet Caleb Williams has circled on his calendar. Minnesota boasts a top-10 pass defense, but Williams has proven this season that you can throw analytics out the window when he steps onto the field.
For now, Chicago is 6-3 and riding a two-game winning streak into a tough stretch of games on their schedule. We'll find out soon enough if Ben Johnson's squad can legitimately be considered a playoff team.