Proposed Trade Target for Bears Would Amount to Expensive Risk for Chicago

While certainly not their biggest need, the Chicago Bears should look to add more help at cornerback this offseason.

The departure of Nahshon Wright in free agency to the New York Jets has left the Bears in a tough spot because it means they may have to depend on Tyrique Stevenson in a starting role.

That's an issue because Stevenson has struggled. Not only did he miss four games last season, but Stevenson posted a lackluster Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 59.6 en route to seeing a reduced role late in the season.

At the very least, the Bears need to add more competition to the room, especially after a season in which both Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson struggled with injury.

Denzel Ward named trade target for Bears

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano has suggested a possible solution for the Bears and it comes in the form of Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

Vacchiano has proposed a trade that would see the Bears give up a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick for the $100 million cornerback.

"They need help all over their defense, including at edge rusher," Vacchiano said. "But upgrading at cornerback might be their biggest priority.

"Ward is a five-time Pro Bowler who is still only 29, and the Browns would be smart to dump the remaining two years on his contract to free up some salary cap space. Ward could either be the Bears’ third corner or step in for the erratic Tyrique Stevenson. It would also free up the Bears to target a defensive lineman early in the draft. And with two second-round picks, they’ve got the Day 2 ammunition to get him."

It's logical to peg Ward as a trade candidate. After all, he's set to turn 29 this year and the Browns are in the midst of what will be a multi-year rebuild. Trading away the veteran cornerback would be a wise decision for a team that needs as much draft capital as possible.

An expensive risk for the Bears

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ward has been one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL during his career, as evidenced by his five Pro Bowl selections. However, he is also coming off a season in which he didn't play up to snuff.

Ward earned a 59.2 overall PFF defensive grade. That placed him 70th among 114 qualified cornerbacks. His 59.7 coverage grade ranked 69th among 114 qualified corners.

Considering the draft capital Vacchiano suggests the Bears would have to give up, on top of his expensive contract that runs through 2027, Ward would be an expensive risk for Chicago.

Bears' recent history with a big-money CB

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Bears have been down the road of paying big money for a cornerback and being disappointed. In fact, that cornerback remains on the team's roster going into 2026.

We're talking about Jaylon Johnson, who inked a four-year, $76 million contract in 2024 and posted a stellar showing. Johnson's second year on his new deal was a disaster, though, because he struggled with injury and missed 10 games in total. He also struggled when he was on the field.

Johnson later admitted he didn't feel like himself because of his injury issues, so that likely explains his drop in performance. But what happened with Johnson might give the Bears pause for adding another high-priced cornerback coming off a down season.