Biggest concern for Bears entering Divisional Round vs. Rams comes into focus

Somehow, some way, the Chicago Bears defense flipped from a unit that couldn't stop Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers offense in the first half of Saturday's Wild Card game into a unit that Love couldn't figure out over the final 30 minutes.

The game flipped from a 21-3 deficit after two quarters, into a 31-27 win at the final whistle. Dennis Allen's defensive adjustments were a big reason why the Bears clawed back and secured one of the biggest wins in franchise history.

However, if Chicago is really going to push for a Super Bowl berth, and if they want any chance to defeat Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, their pass rush must come alive.

Once again, the Bears managed only one sack against Love, courtesy of Austin Booker, who's ascending as a very promising young edge rusher. But one sack won't be enough against Stafford.

The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain declared the Bears' pass rush as the team's biggest concern as the Divisional Round approaches.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Bears must get improved pass rush in Divisional Round vs. Rams

"I’m not sure how many more playoff games the Bears can win by sacking the opposing quarterback only once and without taking the ball away," Fishbain wrote. "The pass rush did enough in the second half Saturday to really rattle Jordan Love, and credit coordinator Dennis Allen for mixing things up and dialing more blitzes. However, looking ahead to the Rams, who boasted the No. 1 offense and No. 1 passing game in football this season, and seeing some of the struggles the cornerbacks have in coverage, it’s hard not to be concerned about how many points quarterback Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay can put up."

Ironically, Montez Sweat received a game ball from Ben Johnson after the Bears' Wild Card win, but he managed only a 63.1 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus. It's far from an elite pass-rushing performance, but it was the Bears' highest score in that category against Green Bay.

So, yeah, it's not great.

The good news for Chicago is that Stafford is a stationary pocket passer. Unlike Jordan Love, who has the athletic ability to evade oncoming pass rushers, the Bears will have a decent chance to get home and wrangle a few sacks against the Rams.

Let's face it: if Sweat, Booker, and the rest of the Chicago Bears' defensive front doesn't make life miserable for Stafford, it'll be Bears fans who suffer the most.

