Caleb Williams and DJ Moore grate cheese postgame, embarrass the Packers even more

You’d think the Bears couldn’t hurt the Packers much more than they did by stealing a postseason win from the jaws of defeat, scoring 25 fourth-quarter points and coming back from an 18-point deficit to win 31-27.

But if you know anything about Caleb Williams and the characters in this Bears locker room, you know they’re a special kind of petty when it comes to the Packers. And they proved it again after the locking up their spot in the Divisional Round next week.

While on the Amazon postgame set, Williams, Moore, and rookie superstar Colston Loveland got in on the latest viral trend, throwing the now-famous cheese-grater hats on to the delight of the remaining crowd at Soldier Field. Both Williams and Moore had done the same after the last Bears win over the Packers in Week 16, even inspiring the Ravens to do the same a week later when they knocked off Green Bay.

#Bears QB Caleb Williams, WR DJ Moore, and TE Colston Loveland all put on cheese-grater hats, with Caleb shredding cheese after beating the Packers 💀🧀 pic.twitter.com/jiv4mfv1Qg https://t.co/R5z3HmFldt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2026

But tonight, Williams added an even more fun touch: busting out a cheese grater and shredding some cheese on set the same way he tore up the Packers’ defense in the fourth quarter, to the tune of 195 yards and two touchdowns. To add to the disrespect, Williams even dropped the “Salt Bae” sprinkle.

You think the Bears like beating this Packers team?

From the moment Ben Johnson said he liked beating Matt LaFleur twice a year, you knew this could be a different year in terms of this rivalry. And the Bears have kept that same energy all throughout the year, proving to the Packers that the “little brother” days are done. And with that newfound swagger comes a little trash talk.

After all those years of having to listen to Aaron Rodgers talking about how he and the Packers owned the Bears, I'm sure Green Bay will survive some good-natured cheese-grating. In the meantime, I hope they enjoy the warm beaches of Cancun. Kick back, and watch the new kings of the division compete for a Lombardi Trophy.

Because at this point, the NFC North officially belongs to the Bears, and the Packers just have to deal with it.

