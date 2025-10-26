Caleb Williams, Bears’ struggling offense headline key takeaways from loss to Ravens
The Chicago Bears' four-game winning streak ended in Week 8's loss to Baltimore, despite the Ravens being without two-time NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens upended the Bears, 30-16, in what was a hard-to-watch performmance by Caleb Williams and the offense.
Here are the key takeaways from Chicago's Week 8 letdown.
Caleb Williams took a step back versus Ravens
The Chicago Bears' passing offense looked awkward, uncomfortable, and disorganized for almost all but the first possession of the game.
Williams finished Week 8 completing 25 of 38 passes for 285 yards and an interception. He added 24 rushing yards on three carries.
While his numbers weren't terrible, most of his yards came during the Bears' attempt to narrow the two-score gap, including a 42-yard improbably reception by DJ Moore.
Williams will have a chance to get back on track in Week 9 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it will be a long week of criticism and hot takes until then. His interception was an ugly (UGLY) decision, and it ultimately cost the Bears the game.
One has to wonder how much patience Ben Johnson will have with Williams, especially now that three of his last four games have been very pedestrian performances.
Where was D'Andre Swift?
Swift ended the game with 11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, which, by his standards, is a very solid day.
But after back-to-back high-end performances in which he had more than 100 rushing yards, it was expected Swift would be the bell cow once again.
Instead, rookie Kyle Monangai had a healthy snap count and finished the game with seven carries for 24 yards. Indeed, Monangai has earned more reps on offense, but in a game that needed all veteran hands on deck, Swift's lacking usage was a big surprised.
At least Rome Odunze showed up
There's not much more that can be said about Rome Odunze and his breakout 2025 season. He finished Week 8 with a team-high seven catches for 114 yards.
Odunze now has 473 yards in seven games, but his touchdown pace has tailed off significantly. After beginning the season scoring a touchdown in the four straight games, Odunze has failed to find paydirt in the Bears' last three contests.
Injuries caught up to the Chicago Bears on defense
All signs pointed toward the Bears catching a lucky break with Lamar Jackson being held out with a hamstring injury, but Chicago's banged-up secondary still couldn't hold up against Tyler Huntley and the Ravens' offense.
Huntley finished the game completing 17 of 22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. He added 53 yards as a runner.
The Bears were down Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, and Tyrique Stevenson in the secondary, any by the time the second half rolled around, it was obvious that Chicago couldn't get Baltimore's offense off the field.
Bears couldn't overcome sloppy play
The Chicago Bears were supposed to be a more disciplined team under Ben Johnson. At least, they should be a more disciplined team by now.
That wasn't the case against the Ravens.
Chicago was penalized 11 times for 79 yards.
For a team that couldn't find rhythm on offense, those mistakes killed them.