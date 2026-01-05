Oddsmakers favoring Bears by smallest of margins in Round 3 vs. rival Packers

Will Round 3 be as tight, dramatic and unpredictable as the first two? According to oddsmakers looking ahead to next week's Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers' playoff game ... yes, indeed.

Despite losing to the Detroit Lions in Sunday's Week 18 finale at Soldier Field, the 11-6 Bears earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs thanks to a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles. Those results set up another chapter in the NFL's oldest rivalry, and this one in the postseason next weekend in Chicago.

It will be the third game in 35 days between the Bears and Packers, and the first two proved there isn't much separation between the rivals. On Dec. 7 quarterback Caleb Williams was intercepted in the end zone on the game's final play to clinch Green Bay's 28-21 win. On Dec. 20 in Chicago Williams capped a remarkable comeback with a 46-yard walk-off touchdown pass to DJ Moore in overtime for a 22-16 win.

Oddsmakers can't find much a difference in the teams either, and are making the Bears the early favorite at home by only 1.5 points according to the FanDuel sportsbook.

The Packers will again be playing without injured pass-rushing star Micah Parsons, but they did sign former Dallas Cowboys' Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs to sure up their secondary. The Bears, meanwhile, hope to have receiver Rome Odunze back for the playoffs.

If the Wild Card game is another nail-biter the Bears should be in good shape. Experience-wise, at least. Four of their last five games have been decided on the final play, including consecutive losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Lions.

Of the six Wild Card Weekend games, the Bears are the smallest home favorites. The Carolina Panthers are whopping 10-point underdogs to the Los Angeles Rams.

