Caleb Williams' performance in Week 9 win over Bengals was crazier than you think
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a game for the record books in the team's Week 9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Literally.
Williams became the first player in NFL history to pass for multiple touchdowns, catch a touchdown, and record mulitple receptions in the same game.
Williams completed 20-of-34 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He caught two passes for 22 yards, including a two-yard touchdown.
Williams' most meaningful throw was his last one, the 58-yard touchdown strike to rookie tight end Colston Loveland.
And it really was a strike.
Williams certainly had some lulls and moments that frustrated Bears fans throughout the game, but when the game was on the line, he stepped up the way you'd expect from a first overall pick and franchise quarterback.
Colston Loveland had rookie performance to remember for Bears in Week 9
Caleb Williams wasn't the only Bear to etch his name in the history books. First-round pick Colston Loveland had himself a day, too.
Loveland was the first Chicago Bears rookie since 1999 to go for more than 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns in one game. The last Bear to do it was wide receiver Marty Booker, who had 134 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings that year.
Loveland's breakout game was timed well. The Bears needed every bit of his 118 yards and two scores. In fact, it's unlikely Chicago would've come away with the win if they didn't have the juice the 10th overall pick offers at tight end.