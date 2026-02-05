Caleb Williams Reacts on Social Media to New 'Superstar' Abilities

In recent years, playing as the Chicago Bears in any of the "Madden" video games hasn't been much fun. The real Bears have been a poorly coached mess, and their quarterbacks were never rated highly. That has all changed after Caleb Williams' breakout season. On Monday, EA Sports revealed that Williams' overall rating in their game jumped from 75 at the start of the season to a respectable 85, though he still finished 2025 far behind Drake Maye in the ratings.

That bump put Williams in good company, just two points behind Jordan Love and three points behind Jared Goff, both of whom have garnered MVP talks over the last two years. Now, the video game version of Williams has received another boost. EA Sports announced on Wednesday that Williams received two new Superstar abilities in the latest version Madden 26.

In the first Superstar ability, "Agile Extender", players controlling Williams are virtually guaranteed to dodge the first blitzing defensive back on any down. As for the second, the "Gutsy Scrambler" ability, Williams gives players a better chance of completing throws on the run and under pressure from defenders.

Bears fans took note of these updates almost immediately, and the man himself shared the update on Thursday, calling his Superstar abilities "crazy".

Got my own ability crazy! Haha sicko actually! https://t.co/O7FkuqY6KP — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) February 5, 2026

Both abilities are aptly named and well deserved. A year after recording a franchise-record 68 sacks, Williams cut that total to just 24. The Bears' revamped offensive line had a lot to do with that, but Williams also developed a supernatural ability to feel pressure and escape would-be tacklers. As for his ability to throw on the run, the entire NFL world watched Williams complete one of the greatest passes in recent history in the Bears' miraculous Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers.

Given the full context of this throw (playoff game, they 100% lose if this isn’t converted, they ended up winning, etc.), this has to be one of the very best plays in recent NFL history. pic.twitter.com/lHNfXMS1yA — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 11, 2026

Art imitates life, and it does so very accurately in this case

Many people will scoff at the idea of Caleb Williams being referred to as a superstar, even in a video game, but they're just going to have to make their peace with it. The fact of the matter is that Williams is indeed a superstar after his unbelievable 2025 season. He may have fallen agonizingly short of Bears history, and he still has plenty of developing left to do, but pulling off seven miraculous comeback victories in a season doesn't happen by accident, and a subpar quarterback wouldn't be capable of that kind of magic.

Magic isn't even the right word. Using that word implies some luck or external influence. At the end of the day, the Bears won games they had no business winning because they have a superstar quarterback named Caleb Williams, and he's just getting started.

