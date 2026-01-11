Caleb Williams sets incredible record in Bears' Wild Card thriller over Packers

The Chicago Bears' miraculous comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in Saturday night's Wild Card playoff win was just another chapter in the incredible story that is the 2025 season. And Caleb Williams is the main character.

This season can't properly be described without underlining the number of fourth-quarter comebacks, and with Williams orchestrating another one against the Packers, the Bears now have seven this year.

SEVEN!

It's a historic accomplishment by Caleb Williams who now has the most fourth-quarter comeback wins of any QB under 25 in NFL history.

Caleb Williams has 7⃣ fourth-quarter comebacks this season, including playoffs, the most in a season by any QB under the age of 25 in NFL history 💪@ChicagoBears | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/Z3AduOA0XW — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) January 11, 2026

The Chicago Bears' six regular-season comebacks were Week 4 against the Raiders, Week 5 against the Commanders, Week 9 against the Bengals, Week 10 against the Giants, Week 11 against the Vikings, and Week 16 against the Packers.

Indeed, if the Bears want to stay alive in the playoffs, they must play a brand of football that doesn't require miraculous finishes.

Williams touched on that after the team's Wild Card win.

"It's no fluke," Williams said. "It's no, 'Oh, this happened; we're lucky.' We've done this multiple times this year. It's been proven for us to be a great second-half team.

"In the playoffs, you can't get behind every game. You can't have the miscues and things like that. So, we're going to go back and fix it. But if the game comes down to it, we're going to keep fighting. If the game comes down to the last play, if the game comes down to the last two minutes, I believe in us, and that'll keep going forever."

