Caleb Williams vs. Matthew Stafford headlines Bears-Rams as 2025’s best QB matchup

When Kay Adams called the upcoming NFC Divisional Round game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams "the most exciting quarterback matchup we have gotten in the 2025 season as a whole," she captured exactly why Bears Nation is so fired up for Sunday's game at Soldier Field.

"No hyperbole," She said. "The MVP favorite against the guy who consistently made the biggest plays."

Yep. And a trip to the NFC Championship awaits the winner.

The Bears-Rams matchup is a battle between polar opposite quarterback styles. Williams ended the 2025 season with 3,942 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, numbers that represent a big improvement over his rookie season. He's been Captain Comeback, orchestrating seven fourth-quarter comeback wins, including the Bears' Wild Card stunner over the Packers. He threw for 361 yards, a Bears playoff record, in that game.

Matthew Stafford vs. Caleb Williams is the MOST exciting quarterback matchup of the entire season 🔥@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/BhRtew9o0z — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 16, 2026

He's an explosive athlete, too. Williams was one of the fastest runners in the NFL, regardless of position, this season, and has proven he can make magic happen when chaos ensues around him.

Meanwhile, Stafford has been one of the most prolific passers in NFL history. In 2025, he led the NFL with 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns, and crossed the 300-yard mark and three touchdowns in the Rams' late-game surge to defeat the Carolina Panthers in their Wild Card game.

He's more of a traditional pocket passer. Father Time has caught up to Stafford's ability to avoid trouble, but he remains one of the best pure arm talents in NFL history.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"Is there any doubt that this game is going to come down to one of these two with the ball in their hand?" Adams asked.

For Bears fans, Williams represents the realization of a dream: having a franchise quarterback. His arrow continues pointing up, too. He's not only the most productive single-season passer in Chicago's franchise history, but he's also arguably been the most clutch player to ever wear a Bears uniform.

Now, it's up to Williams to stare into the belly of the Stafford beast. Can he slay one of the NFL's all-time greats on the biggest stage?

If we've learned one thing in 2025, it's that Caleb Williams should never be counted out.

