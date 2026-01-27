Chicago Bears Coach Sends Strong Message About DJ Moore

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore has taken a lot of flak for his poor route that led to a game-ending interception against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

It was hard not to criticize Moore, who's become somewhat infamous for some on-field gaffes during his tenure as a Bear. It's not to say he hasn't been a dynamic playmaker for Chicago; he has been, and still is. But his odd (or even bad) moments are hard to ignore.

As a result, Moore is already in the crosshairs of offseason trade speculation. Perhaps it's because of Moore's decision not to speak with the media during locker-room cleanout day. That silence allowed the media to run wild with hypotheticals.

Finally, we have a breakthrough.

Moore offered a glimpse into his thought process when he reacted positively on social media to Bears wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El's recent comments, praising the veteran wideout.

Bears WRs coach Antwaan Randle El defends WR DJ Moore against public criticism and highlights his growth as a player and his big play ability for Chicago:



“this year the special was on display. In terms of his route running, in terms of his run after catch, blocking for his… pic.twitter.com/I7feXUwND7 — Bearsszn (@bearszn) January 26, 2026

"Well, I'll start with the person first," Randle El said. "Great dude. And I say great person. I mean, growing to be a great husband. And I think I'll start with that because. He's got a wife and three kids, and that's— his focus point, his focal point. That's what he starts with from that standpoint. And I've just seen him grow even over this last year. Even over this last, call it six months. You could just see him like grow in that ... He's grown in that."

There's never been a debate about Moore, the person. He's a good dude. Always has been. But what about the player? Is he still bringing the effort and juice that made him such a dangerous weapon throughout his career?

Randle El has no doubt the answer is yes.

"This year, the special was on display," Randle El said. "In terms of his route running. In terms of his run out to catch, blocking for his teammates. In terms of him catching the ball. He had some unbelievable catches this year. All right. And the effort that he put in to become a better player in the offseason and as the season continued went on was great. And what you expect as a coach. And what I wanted to see as a coach began to show up."

Moore's 2025 box score told a different story. It's why stats can be deceiving. He ended the year with a career-worst 682 receiving yards.

But there's a lot more to playing wide receiver than just stuffing the stat sheet.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts after a play. Troy Taormina-Imagn Images. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Where I came from in terms of, hey, blocking for your teammate, the run after the catch. The block at the catch, all these things," Randle El said. "We're going to be football players and not just pass catchers. For DJ Moore, that showed up like never before this year. Like, this was for me to be able to see him go out. And go call it um above and beyond this year. Than the years people have seen him do in the previous years. For me, I don't know about anybody else, but for me, that was great to see ... And again, you go back and talk about, hey, we need a big play. We turn to DJ Moore. We need a play at the end of the game. We turn to DJ Moore."

That's high praise, indeed. And Moore certainly delivered in those moments.

Perhaps Moore's silence has been misinterpreted as a lack of interest; a guy who doesn't care. And, maybe, that's why he's become an easy target of blame and trade scenarios. But that would be a mistake, according to Randle El, who lauded Moore's leadership.

"When you come into the room, and your veteran is DJ Moore. And you speak to your veteran about what you want to see your room to look like. And he begins to lead that," Randle El said. "That's when you, all right, he gets it. He understands team. His first playoff game. First two playoff games of his career. Hadn't been before. And man was just, I mean, eager to get to that point.

"And he just continued to light up as the season went on, on, and on, and on. About having this opportunity to play in a playoff and did well in the playoffs. I mean, extremely well. So I can't say enough about him. And I was glad for him because, again, this was his first time, you know, being in the playoffs and having an opportunity to be successful. And he did that for sure.