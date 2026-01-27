Bears WR DJ Moore Breaks Silence After Disappointing End to the 2025 Season

As the Chicago Bears turned the page on the 2025 NFL season, one of the team's most important voices had remained quiet... until now.

At least, sort of.

Wide receiver DJ Moore broke his silence on Monday with a post on X that quickly caught the attention of Bears fans. Moore offered a short but sweet endorsement of Chicago's wide receiver room.

Love 🤞

Love our group 🙌 https://t.co/ok6yAPaHOJ — DJ Moore (@idjmoore) January 26, 2026

Moore has been at the center of criticism for his lack of effort on what turned out to be the final play on offense for the Bears in the Divisional Round overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Another angle on that Caleb Williams pick



DJ Moore straight-up jogging in a playoff game



Dude basically handed Vegas and the Rams the game.



Bears fans deserve way better effort than that. If I half-assed it like that at my job, I'd be gone the same day. Fireable offense on… pic.twitter.com/qE0tdfPOou — Mac (@MacBookProAR) January 19, 2026

Compounding matters was Moore's decision to skip media availability on locker-room cleanout day. It was a bad look, and did nothing to quiet the calls for Moore to be traded this offseason.

Moore's message, at least publicly, suggested he remains comfortable in Chicago. His words reflected appreciation for his teammates and coaches, particularly wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, and the group he shares the field with each week.

There is still a long offseason ahead, and the Bears could ultimately decide to move on from Moore. With Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III capable of handling primary roles on the perimeter, and Colston Loveland emerging as one of the NFL's most promising young playmakers, Moore could find himself viewed as a movable piece rather than a fixture on Ben Johnson's offense.

Even so, Moore's 2026 salary is fully guaranteed, making it more challenging to find a trade partner. General manager Ryan Poles could restructure his contract with a salary conversion (without adding void years) and free up $17.4 million in salary-cap space, or push that figure to $18.5 million by including a void year. It would allow the Bears to keep Moore while increasing roster flexibility.

Moore had a down year by his standards in 2025. He ended the season with 50 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns, making it two years in a row that he failed to hit the 1,000-yard mark. Still, some of his most impactful moments came down the stretch, when he delivered timely, game-changing catches that certainly resonated with the coaching staff and the front office.

Whether Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles view another season, with all that comes along with Moore, as the right fit for the direction Bears are going in remains an open question.