Bears get good news on the injury front ahead of tonight's game

Bears' running back D'Andre Swift was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a groin injury. He was listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Packers.

However, it sounds like he is gearing up to play, according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Bears RB D'Andre Swift (questionable, groin) is expected to play today vs. Green Bay, per source.



With 935 yards, Swift is closing in on his second career 1,000-yard season. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 20, 2025

That's great news for Chicago, as Swift is on pace to have the best year of his career. While backup Kyle Monangai showed that he could more than hold his own with Swift out of the lineup, they complement each other extremely well and are at their best when they're both available to stress defenses.

Swift carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards in the first matchup against Green Bay two weeks ago, and he might conceivably find more room to run with the Packers losing their star edge-rusher Micah Parsons for the year with a torn ACL last week. Their promising young safety Evan Williams, who is at his best coming downhill in the run game, is also expected to miss the game with a knee injury.

The Bears leaned on Swift and Monangai heavily in the first matchup against the Packers, and they will probably have a similar plan of attack tonight. In fact, they might need to carry even more of the load with Chicago being down two starting receivers, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III.

While Swift might be on a pitch count or not receive his usual amount of touches, the fact that he will be available for Chicago is all that matters.

Meanwhile, the fact that Cole Kmet practiced in full on Thursday bodes well for their status to play his normal allotment of snaps tonight. They will also have Tremaine Edmunds back on the defensive side of the ball, although they might ease him back into the lineup with D'Marco Jackson playing at a high level recently.

For once, it looks like the Bears might actually have better luck on the injury front than their opponent.