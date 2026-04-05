Chicago Bears Get Disappointing News on Presumed NFL Free Agency Target

Ever since the Detroit Lions cut ties with left tackle Taylor Decker, the belief has been that he could be an option for the Chicago Bears in free agency.

The connection makes sense. Not only could the Bears use a proven starter at left tackle thanks to the injury to Ozzy Trapilo, Decker also played under head coach Ben Johnson in Detroit when Johnson was the play-caller there.

However, a Lions beat writer has poured cold water over the idea that Decker could land in Chicago.

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network, Decker is "pretty anti-playing for the Bears and Packers."

That's because Decker feels it's "kinda dirty" to play for an NFC North rival of the Lions after spending his entire career in Detroit.

“He wants to play for a winner (but) he’s kinda thinking about, ‘Is it cheap to win somewhere else after you’ve invested all your energy emotionally and physically into one franchise?’” Rogers said.

“I will tell you that he’s pretty anti-playing for the Bears and Packers. That’s the Lions background," Rogers added. "I know Ben Johnson did it and that was the right situation for him, but Taylor feels kinda dirty about the idea. It just isn’t interesting to him.”

Taylor Decker's messy exit from Detroit

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a belief that Decker might not have an issue playing for the Bears after things ended poorly with the Lions.

In a separate report from Rogers, Decker revealed he was mad at the lack of communication from the team on his way out the door.

Not to mention, the Lions wanted Decker to take a pay cut after he had a down season while battling through a shoulder injury and Decker was not thrilled about that, either.

But clearly none of that was enough for Decker to do what Johnson did, which was leave Detroit for Chicago.

Bears' options at left tackle

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | David Banks-Imagn Images

With Decker seemingly no longer an option at left tackle, the Bears are even more set to roll with their current options.

Those options include Braxton Jones, who figures to be the favorite, Jedrick Wills and Theo Benedet.

Jones started last season before being benched, but Johnson and the Bears are excited about him ahead of 2026, with the Chicago head coach noting how Jones is in excellent shape.

Johnson added that Jones is "eager to get his career trajectory back on track," also.

While that's all well and good, we know what players do and say in the offseason doesn't always translate to regular season success.

Only time will tell if Jones will bounce back enough to secure the starting job and have success in 2026.