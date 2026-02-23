Chicago Bears’ Dream 2026 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be Exactly What Defense Needs

After winning the NFC North in 2025 and falling just short of the NFC Championship Game, the Chicago Bears will enter 2026 NFL Combine week viewed as legitimate contenders. However, they’re far from perfect, especially on defense.

That’s where Bleacher Report’s latest 2026 NFL draft projection comes in.

In a recent piece identifying each team’s “dream” 2026 draft target, Bleacher Report spotlighted Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller as an ideal Round 2 fit for Chicago.

“The Bears could use help at just about position group on that side of the ball, from edge-rusher to safety,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote. “It wouldn't be a stunner to see an edge-rusher or linebacker be the team's first choice at No. 25, but they could circle back in Round 2 and improve the middle of the defensive front with a player such as Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller.

“Miller's numbers weren't great in college, and at 6'4" and 310 pounds, he's a bit undersized to play nose tackle. But he has an intriguing blend of speed and athleticism and has played all over the defensive front.”

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Chad Alexander (27) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Why Miller Makes Sense for Chicago Bears

At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Miller isn’t a traditional space-eating nose tackle. But that’s not necessarily what Chicago needs.

The Bears’ defensive interior was inconsistent in 2025, particularly after signing veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a three-year deal last offseason. Jarrett finished the 2025 season with a 56.9 overall PFF grade and a 41.9 run-defense mark, production that fell well short of expectations relative to his contract value.

Miller offers something different: range and versatility.

At Georgia, he lined up in multiple spots along the defensive front. While his college stats didn’t jump off the page, evaluators have consistently highlighted his first-step quickness and lateral agility for a 300-plus-pound defender.

For defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, that type of movable chess piece could unlock more interior pressure packages without sacrificing gap discipline.

Bears' Defensive Identity Still in Progress

Despite the division title, Chicago’s defense wasn’t exactly dominant in 2025. The pass rush relied heavily on Montez Sweat, and the interior struggled to consistently collapse the pocket.

Adding Miller in Round 2 would signal that general manager Ryan Poles understands the next step in this team’s evolution: make opposing quarterbacks’ lives miserable.

Georgia’s defensive prospects historically transition well to the NFL because of their exposure to pro talent, both in the SEC and in practice every day. Miller fits that mold. He’s experienced, battle-tested, and scheme-diverse.

If the Bears use their first-round pick on an edge rusher or linebacker, circling back in Round 2 for Miller could balance the board and fortify a defensive front that must improve if Chicago wants to take the final step toward a Super Bowl run.

Bleacher Report may call him a “dream” target, but for the Chicago Bears, it’s a practical one.