Chicago Bears Free Agency Wish List: Key Targets at Positions of Need

The Chicago Bears entered the offseason with a few glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball. Luckily, they put themselves in a position to take care of most of them by trading DJ Moore and releasing Tremaine Edmunds.

They not only moved up from the fifth round to the second with the former transaction, but they also opened up $16.5 million cap space in the process. Meanwhile, cutting Edmunds saved $15 million.

In a shocking turn of events, their starting center, Drew Dalman, also decided to hang up the cleats at the age of 27. While they'd certainly rather have the Pro Bowler on the roster, his abrupt retirement also saved $10 million. They've since traded for New England's starting center, Garrett Bradbury, so I really don't expect them to add another veteran there (although I definitely think they could target that position in the draft).

They can suddenly be real players on the open market. There are a few scheme fits (or players that just make a ton of sense based on their skill set) that stand out across their areas of need.

Edge Rusher

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) wraps up Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) as he fumbles the ball in the first quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Trey Hendrickson 2. Cameron Jordan 3. K'Lavon Chaisson 4. Odafe Oweh 5. Boye Mafe

I still think Trey Hendrickson is very much in play for Chicago. He has experience in Dennis Allen's defense, playing under him for his first four years in New Orleans. He definitely won't come cheap, but I could see the Bears making a very competitive offer with their newfound cap space.

Cameron Jordan also makes a ton of sense as a scheme fit, as he spent the first ten years (!!) of his career under Allen. He would also come a lot cheaper than Hendrickson, with him being in the twilight of his career at age 36. He still provides some pass-rush juice, though (he had 10.5 sacks last year).

K'Lavon Chaisson and Odafe Oweh are in similar positions as players who could surprise by signing big contracts on the open market. I honestly don't know if the Bears are going to shop in that aisle once again (unless it's for Hendrickson) after signing Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million deal last offseason. However, if they do, they both make sense as up-and-coming players who provide ample pass-rush chops.

Boye Mafe was an afterthought on Seattle's defense this season, finishing the year with only two sacks. However, he had 15 combined sacks over the previous two seasons. If the market isn't too competitive, I could see the Bears targeting him on a relatively cheap prove-it deal.

Safety

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) and safety Nick Cross (20) during the third quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Kevin Byard III 2. Nick Cross 3. Bryan Cook 4. Andre Cisco 5. Jaquan Brisker

I still think Kevin Byard III is at the top of their wish list on the defensive side of the ball. Both sides seem intent on having him test the market, but I really don't think he'll have any better offers to go elsewhere. He may be a great defensive leader and elite playmaker, but he's also 32 years old.

Nick Cross is someone I'm pining for this offseason. He has the versatility to play either safety spot and is still only 24. He'd also be relatively cheap compared to the rest of the market, and is still ascending (unlike some set to put pen to paper).

Andre Cisco significantly hurt his market after being tainted by the Jets last season. However, I still think he's a good player who would be a major bargain on a one-year prove-it deal. Bryan Cook is one of the top safeties on the market this offseason. While the Bears would have to fork over some dough to get something done there, I think he could interest them if they move on from Jaquan Brisker.

Speaking of Brisker, I couldn't leave him off this list completely. I just don't think that door is shut completely with how well he played this season (and the fact that he finally played the full season). I could see him having a somewhat modest market with teams factoring in the injury concerns.

Linebacker

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

1. Leo Chenal 2. Alex Anzalone 3. Demario Davis 4. Devin Bush 5. D'Marco Jackson

Leo Chenal is another player near the top of my free agent wish list for Chicago. He's an athletic freak who I think could break out in the right situation. He would also be relatively cheap after failing to blow up the stat sheets in Kansas City.

Alex Anzalone and Demario Davis both make a ton of sense due to their history of playing under Dennis Allen in New Orleans. The latter would probably come a bit cheaper due to being 37 (although he's still playing at a high level), but neither is set to sign top-of-the-market deals by any means. They'd both be great signings in the $5 to $7 million per year range.

Devin Bush would also be a solid addition if they're looking to replace Tremaine Edmunds with someone who could stick around for a while (and if they are willing to spend a bit more). He's only 27 and is coming off by far the best season of his career.

D'Marco Jackson is someone I've wanted the Bears to re-sign. He played extremely well in limited action this season and clearly knows the defense like the back of his hand. He'd be a (very) cheap option who could provide starting-quality play.

Left Tackle

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker takes the field during player introductions before the Detroit Lions game against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Taylor Decker 2. Cam Robinson 3-... Absolutely not.

The left tackle free agent crop gets bleak FAST. Honestly, I have no idea what Taylor Decker's next contract will look like. Under different circumstances, I think he would probably be pretty cheap. A 32-year-old tackle who was contemplating retirement this offseason. However, with how light the market is for a starting-caliber left tackle, I think he could potentially have a really solid market.

Regardless of his market, I think the Bears should be interested. I don't want to see them prioritize the position in the draft, because I'd much rather see them allocate their premier picks to the defensive side of the ball (and I'm holding out hope for Ozzy Trapilo to eventually take that job). Decker also has familiarity with Ben Johnson's system from his time in Detroit. As long as he's not making $20 million, I'm all in.

Cam Robinson is the only other player who should be considered for the Bears at left tackle. The 30-year-old, who has 114 career starts under his belt, would be an acceptable (albeit extremely uninspiring) stop-gap option if they don't land Decker. It would indicate that they, too, are holding out hope for Trapilo as the LT of the future.

Defensive Tackle

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. John Franklin-Myers 2. D.J. Reader 3. Sheldon Rankins 4. David Onyemeta 5. Roy Lopez

I personally think the Bears would be much better off targeting the defensive tackle position early in the 2026 NFL Draft. The options available via free agency don't inspire a ton of confidence, and I really like a few players who could be on the board at pick 25. They're also already spending a hefty chunk of change on Grady Jarrett.

With that said, John Franklin-Myers is definitely the best DT on the board in this year's crop of free agents. He is coming off back-to-back years with at least seven sacks and is a much better pass-rushing threat than they have on the interior (and he'd also be their best run-stuffer). Unfortunately, he'll also probably get paid like it.

D.J. Reader, Sheldon Rankins, and David Onyemeta are all funneled into a similar position in this year's class. They're all veterans in the final stage of their careers, and could probably be had for somewhat cheap on the open market. Reader is the best of the three, but the latter two, specifically, are names to keep an eye on for Chicago, as they both enjoyed some of their best seasons under Dennis Allen in New Orleans. They're all solid against the run and provide some pass-rush juice.

Roy Lopez is someone else who I think could interest the Bears this offseason if they want to go bargain hunting at defensive tackle. He's always been a solid run-stuffer and is capable of collapsing the pocket.

Wide Receiver

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) runs against Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (11) during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

1. Marquise Brown 2. Calvin Austin III 3. Kalif Raymond 4. Tyquan Thornton 5. Jalen Nailor

I don't really expect the Bears to make a splash in this year's free agent class. However, with them trading DJ Moore earlier this week, I think it's a possibility.

If they do go that route, I don't think they'll be shopping in the luxury aisles. I firmly expect them to be looking for one thing and one thing only. SPEED.

Tyreek Hill is the bell of the ball when it comes to speedsters on the open market, but I think he'll be out of their price range. Instead, Marquise Brown would probably be at the top of their list there. I'm honestly not sure what his market will look like after a few down years in Arizona, but he would be a solid pickup if he could be had for relatively cheap.

If they want to go even cheaper (which I ultimately think they will), then Calvin Austin III, Tyquan Thornton, and Jalen Nailor are all in similar positions. They can all stretch the field and have shown some promise in recent years (but not nearly enough to command a lot of money).

If I were a betting man, I'd say they have the best shot of landing Kalif Raymond among this group. He played under Ben Johnson in Detroit (and actually enjoyed a few really successful seasons as a deep threat) and has speed for days. At 31 years old, he probably won't command much on the open market. Notably, he also provides return value, so he'd be a good Devin Duvernay replacement.