Chicago Bears Named a Fit For Super Bowl Edge Rusher in 2026 NFL Free Agency

When CBS Sports listed Boye Mafe among its top 50 free agents available in 2026 NFL free agency, the connection to the Chicago Bears was obvious. For a team in desperate need of reliable pass rushers opposite Montez Sweat, Mafe represents exactly what GM Ryan Poles is expected to target this March.

Mafe's 2025 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was, admittedly, uneven. His role diminished as the year progressed, but his flashes remained. He possesses a quick get-off, power through contact, and the ability to disrupt plays, even if the stat sheet isn't overflowing with sacks.

MORE: Senior Bowl Standout Linked to Chicago Bears as 2026 NFL Draft Fit

For the Bears, disruption would be production. In fact, Mafe's ability to collapse the pocket would likely create more clean-up sacks. Pairing him with Sweat would give the Chicago Bears an imposing tandem with a high floor and a high ceiling.

Boye Mafe is Good at Football... I will never understand how the Bucs were like yeah Logan Hall is a good pick, let's take him here at 33... pic.twitter.com/wFiRQ9MdrN — RealBucsTalk (@RealBucsTalk) February 1, 2026

CBS Sports listed the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Indianapolis Colts as potential suitors for Mafe, but the Bears are entering the offseason with as much momentum and positive vibes as any team in the NFL. Dennis Allen already has a playoff-ready defense. It's just missing a player like Mafe who can put it over the top.

Any veteran would love to feel that needed.

MORE: ESPN 2-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft Sends Chicago Bears Defensive Help Early

Mafe ended the 2025 season with two sacks for the Seattle Seahawks. He recorded a career-best nine sacks for Seattle in 2023.

Mafe won't command top-of-the-market money. According to Spotrac, he's expected to generate offers around $8 million per year, with a projected contract value of two years, $16.1 million.

A payday like that makes Boye Mafe a low-risk, high-reward target for the Chicago Bears in free agency.