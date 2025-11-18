Colin Cowherd delivers bold new take on the Chicago Bears’ 2025 season
When an NFL team has been as bad for as long as the Chicago Bears have been, it's easy to dismiss a 7-3 start as a fluke.
It's even easier to make that assessment when five of those wins have been by five points or less.
Still, there's something about this Bears team that feels different, not flukey. Maybe it's because Ben Johnson is the head coach and Caleb Williams is the quarterback. It's a pairing that feels capable of overcoming any obstacle, as they've proven with the last few heart-stopping wins.
Maybe it's the fact that Dennis Allen's defense is crushing the takeaways. The Bears lead the NFL in interceptions per game and are third in fumbles recovered per game. Not too shabby.
Regardless, talking heads are gonna talk. And many of them still push doubt whenever the Chicago Bears are the center of debate.
However, one of the sports media's loudest talking heads, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, is preaching a different narrative. He's a believer in this Bears team.
"They run the ball as well as almost anybody in the league," Cowherd said. "They don't turn it over, yet they take it away from you. And they're excellent playing from behind, which has always been a haves and have-nots line of demarcation.
"So I don't get the 'is it sustainable?' This league smushes everybody together. The team that always wins closed games is Philadelphia."
Cowherd's point about the Eagles is well-taken. The defending Super Bowl champions aren't winning pretty, but they're winning. And in the NFL, that's all that matters.
The Bears are slowly but surely entering that tier of teams; they're learning how to win, even in games where it appears like hope is lost. That's usually the hardest part of building a winner: creating belief in the locker room that it can overcome any adversity.
The Chicago Bears might already be there. And as Ben Johnson's system continues to evolve with Caleb Williams, there may be no cap on how far this team can go in 2025.