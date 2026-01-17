Check out Caleb Williams’ five most incredible throws of the year

The 2025-26 season has given Bears fans just about everything they’ve hoped for to this point, including a playoff win and a chance at even more home playoff games at Soldier Field.

Even more than that: we’ve seen glimpses of what Caleb Williams is capable of in the biggest moments, from crazy comebacks to throws that almost defy imagination.

That’s why Chicago native Kay Adams and her producer Matt Hamilton made sure to hook us up with a personalized Up and Adams list of Williams’ five best throws so far this season, including the playoffs, ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

It won’t require a lot of thought to guess which throw lands at the top of the list. I mean, we’ve only been watching it on repeat for the last week and declaring it the greatest throw in Chicago Bears history.

But the cool thing about Williams: he’s blessed us with more than one gem this year.

Here are the others that made the cut:

* Williams’ patently ridiculous 42-yard pass to DJ Moore against the Baltimore Ravens, while getting hit and harassed by two defenders—a play that Hamilton says would’ve been higher if Chicago had won the game

* The touchdown pass he snuck through a needle’s eye to Olamide Zaccheaus around Micah Parsons, Keisean Nixon, and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field

* The “No, no, no, YES” cross-body touchdown toss to Moore in the back of the end zone against the Cleveland Browns

* The overtime winner in the second Packers matchup that was the highest-graded throw of the year by PFF—until Williams outdid himself in the playoffs against Green Bay

Here are Caleb Williams’ top 5 throws of this season. Make sure you watch til the 👀@heykayadams @UpAndAdamsShow @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/kFlVdlcM4h — Matt Hamilton (@MattHamilton25) January 16, 2026

Those last four plays, in particular, speak to the truth Rome Odunze spoke after the Wild Card win: Williams is capable of making the greatest throw you’ve ever seen—until he somehow tops it the next week.

To that point, Hamilton made a bold statement after going through his list: he would have put all five of these Williams throws in the top 10 throws any quarterback has made all season. The funny thing: I’m not sure he’s not objectively right. Those top three throws belong on the top-10 throws of the NFL season so far without a doubt.

Can you believe we can actually say that about a Chicago Bears quarterback?

