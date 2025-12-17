Colston Loveland, Luther Burden lift Michigan, Missouri in 2025 NFL Draft rankings

The Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie class has been one of the best of the Ryan Poles era. In fact, it may go down as the best since he took over as GM in 2022.

From first-round pick Colston Loveland to seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai, the Bears' offense has been bolstered by several key starters. The defense wasn't completely ignored, but we won't know until 2026 whether second-round pick Shemar Turner will join Loveland, Luther Burden, Ozzy Trapilo, and Monangai as cornerstone players moving forward.

The success of this year's rookie class has had an impact beyond just the Bears, too.

Loveland's Michigan Wolverines and Burden's Missouri Tigers were recently ranked among the college programs with the best 2025 NFL draft results.

Missouri checked in at No. 11 after sending Burden and offensive tackle Armand Membou to the NFL last April.

"Much like the Saints hitting on a tackle in Banks, the Jets nailed their selection of Membou," College Football HQ's Nick Merriam wrote. "The week-to-week improvement from Luther Burden III in Chicago’s offense suggests he could develop into a high-level weapon in the near future. Burden should surpass 500 receiving yards as a rookie."

As for Michigan? Loveland joins a rookie crop that includes Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson, and Josaiah Stewart. The Wolverines ranked second-best.

"The addition of Mason Graham rounded out a dominant Browns defensive line. Colston Loveland has improved every week in the Bears’ offense and looks like a dangerous receiving weapon for Chicago. Kenneth Grant added much-needed size to the Dolphins’ front seven. Will Johnson played well in Arizona before his injury. Josaiah Stewart added depth to an already deep Rams pass-rushing room."

While Michigan and Missouri have plenty of positive draft history before the 2025 class, the fact that Loveland and Burden have been high-profile contributors to the Chicago Bears' unexpected playoff push only boosts the exposure to both programs.