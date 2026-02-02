Colston Loveland Receives Telling End-of-Season Honor from Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears officially closed the book on their 2025 season by honoring one of the most impactful rookies the team has fielded in many years.

First-round pick Colston Loveland was named the team's Rookie of the Year, a recognition that underscored both his immediate production and his long-term importance to the Bears' offense.

MORE: ESPN 2-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft Sends Chicago Bears Defensive Help Early

"Colston can do a lot of things," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "He's going to be a weapon for a long time in terms of the passing game. He does a phenomenal job in our running game. He's been a key component in terms of where we've been able to line him up and what he's been able to do in terms of blocking linebackers and defensive ends at times. And then even in pass pro, we've asked him to do that a few times as well and he's done a great job.

"I see him as a complete tight end, and I think that's what makes him so dangerous is because he can wear so many hats. He's not just a one-trick pony. And yet when we do ask him to run routes, he's very difficult to match up with and he gives teams problems."

Colston Loveland’s the truth



- 15 Targets

- 8 Receptions

- 137 Yards



He was just 5 Yards away from breaking the Single Game Rookie TE Receiving Yards Record..



The ability he possesses to be able to separate and find space at 6’6, 241 lbs is jarring



Unreal NFL Playoff Debut pic.twitter.com/x4GLuaxfdO — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbott) January 12, 2026

MORE: Senior Bowl Standout Linked to Chicago Bears as 2026 NFL Draft Fit

Loveland finished his rookie year with 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns. He was the first Bears rookie since Willie Gault (1983) to lead the team in receiving, and the first tight end since Mike Ditka (1961).

Not too shabby.

"We got a home run with him," Caleb Williams said of Loveland. "I'm excited for … what is to come in the future for our trust, our bond, seeing different route concepts and seeing different defenses and just being on the same page 99 percent of the time."

Looking ahead, the significance of Loveland winning Rookie of the Year is less about the award and more about his trajectory in Chicago. His early success suggests the Bears have already found one of their foundational pieces on offense, and with a full offseason to build chemistry with Williams, the expectations for Year 2 will be incredibly high.