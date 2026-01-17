Critical Joe Thuney decision is taking shape for Bears-Rams Divisional Round game

Most Chicago Bears fans assumed that Theo Benedet would step in and start at left tackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round game after Ozzy Trapilo was lost for the season in the Wild Card round.

But as Lee Corso famously coined, not so fast my friend!

Protecting Caleb Williams has been the defining priority of the Bears' 2025 calendar year. It began with trades for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and continued in free agency with the signing of center Drew Dalman. It's a plan that's paid off in a big way, especially at left guard, where Joe Thuney has been the best in the NFL this season.

Williams' sack total dropped sharply, and the Bears' rushing attack surged to third-best in the NFL during the regular season.

Now, with the season on the line, we may see the biggest offensive line decision of the year.

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, the Bears are strongly considering shifting Joe Thuney to left tackle for Sunday night's playoff game. Jordan McFadden is the most likely candidate to step into Thuney's left guard role.

If Thuney kicks outside, he would become the fourth different left tackle the Bears have used this season. Biggs noted that the Bears are weighing a higher-celing solution in the starting lineup against a Rams defensive front that teeters on elite.

Los Angeles' defensive line features talents like Jared Verse, Byron Young, and Kobie Turner, all of whom have made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. Add Braden Fiske and Poona Ford, and the Bears can't have an off day along the offensive line.

Thuney, 33, is uniquely qualified for this moment. He played left tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs last season and throughout their 2024 playoff run. Many suggest it was Thuney who saved their season. It's one of the many reasons why the Chicago Bears coveted him; versatility is one of the greatest traits an offensive lineman can have.

It's almost impossible to find the perfect solution for a problem as big as the Bears are facing at left tackle. One theory suggests simply going with Benedet or Braxon Jones. Why change two positions in the starting lineup instead of one?

But if the Bears believe Thuney gives them the best chance to keep Williams upright against the pressure-heavy Rams, it would be just another example of how important -- and on point -- Poles' offseason decisions were.

