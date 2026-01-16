D’Marco Jackson could be Bears’ unsung hero vs. Rams in Divisional Round

When the Chicago Bears defeated the Green Bay Packers to earn a berth in the NFC Divisional Round, their joy of victory came with some really, really bad news.

Start linebacker T.J. Edwards, who recorded 67 tackles and a pick-6 during the regular season, suffered a season-ending fractured fibula in the win. His absence leaves a significant leadership void for a defense that can't afford to suffer any setbacks.

In steps D'Marco Jackson, a fourth-year linebacker whose role steadily grew this season. Originally a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State, Jackson joined the Bears in 2025 and has been thrust into unexpected action.

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen knows how important Jackson could be to the outcome of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, and expressed confidence in the unlikeliest of heroes this week from Halas Hall.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"I'm very confident," Allen said of Jackson. "He's stepped up and performed well for us when he's been called on. What he was able to do last week, going from every rep in practice playing the strongside linebacker position and then the next thing you know early in the game he's playing the middle and he's got the green dot, communicating the defense, I've got a lot of confidence in his ability to go in and play well."

Jackson totaled 43 tackles, three pass breakups, and one fumble recovery this year despite only starting four games. He even earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week this season for his effort against the Cleveland Browns.

Still, the Divisional Round is a different breed. The Rams have one of the NFL's most dynamic offenses, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was the NFL's passing yards and touchdowns leader in 2025.

Sean McVay's ability to blend a camouflaged mix of run and pass concepts stresses linebackers on all three downs, and you can bet Jackson will have a bullseye on his back.

The NFL playoffs often birth unsung heroes. D'Marco Jackson has a chance to become that guy, especially if he makes a key play or two, as he's had a knack for doing this year, against the vaunted Rams offense.

More Chicago Bears News: