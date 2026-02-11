Dan Patrick Sends a Powerful Message About Caleb Williams in 2024 Redraft

The 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class was lauded as one of the most talented in recent memory in the months leading up to the draft. It certainly lived up to the hype on draft night, becoming the first draft in NFL history where six quarterbacks were off the board (which also tied an NFL record) within the first 12 picks.

Through two seasons, it's somehow managed to exceed those expectations. While two QBs, Michael Penix Jr. and JJ McCarthy, haven't amounted to much, the other four have already established themselves as some of the league's best young signal-callers.

Jayden Daniels had a rookie season for the ages. Bo Nix wasn't far behind him and was a game away from representing the AFC in the Super Bowl this year. Drake Maye was an MVP candidate this season and led the Patriots to the big game. Caleb Williams has already established himself as one of the NFL's most exciting superstars. He led the Bears to their first playoff win in 15 seasons and set a record for fewest interceptions through a player's first 1000 attempts.

Naturally, when a draft class features four great quarterbacks, re-drafts can have a lot of variety regarding who goes where. That has certainly been the case for the 2024 NFL Draft. One year ago, the Bears made a mistake in selecting Caleb Williams over Jayden Daniels. Two months ago, Williams' detractors were still coming out in droves, but this time, the recency bias migrated to Maye's corner.

Do they have a point? Should the Bears have any regrets about taking Williams over the field?

Popular sportscaster and podcast host Dan Patrick certainly doesn't think so.

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye. How would you re-draft the top 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft class? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/n9TRjzMAMG — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 10, 2026

"I would say it would probably be Caleb Williams, definitely. Then Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix.. and JJ McCarthy and Michael Penix, good luck with that," Patrick said.

He hit the nail on the head with this one. The Bears absolutely should NOT have any regrets about selecting Caleb Williams. That would still be the case even if the Patriots managed to come out on top in the Super Bowl.

There is no need to have FOMO when your QB is Caleb Williams. Also, not to be a hater (although this subject is pretty hater-coded to begin with), but the fact that Maye had one of the worst playoff runs we've ever seen only solidified Williams' standing. He was previously the only QB that would have a case to supplant him.

Worst playoff runs for QBs who started at least three games in a single postseason, since 2000



(via TruMedia) pic.twitter.com/FHSI9IJEk5 — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) February 9, 2026

The injury concerns surrounding Jayden Daniels are legit, and they always have been. He's extremely talented, but frail. That was the major red flag on his pre-draft scouting report. The best ability is availability, and he will probably miss a handful of games every season. Bo Nix, meanwhile, has greatly overachieved but has struggled to take care of the football at times.

Notably, Dan Patrick also referenced Williams' partnership with Ben Johnson as another reason to be bullish on his future. It's difficult to disagree with him there, as well. While Nix is undoubtedly in a similar situation with Sean Payton calling the shots in Denver, it's fair to question whether the two will be tied together for the rest of his career. He's 62 years old, after all.

As long as Johnson and Williams continue to grow into their roles, there's no reason to believe they can't replicate the success they had this season. There's no reason to believe this year couldn't be the start of something special. It seems silly to look a decade down the line when they're only one and two years into their respective Bears tenures, but that plays a role in the evaluation.

I think the best QB of the group is a cut-and-dry conversation, but I'm clearly somewhat biased being a Bears fan. Dan Patrick doesn't have any biases, though, and he agrees with that stance. His opinion shouldn't be taken with a grain of salt.