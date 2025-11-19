Did Jaylon Johnson’s rehab doctor hint at CB’s return in Week 12?
Jaylon Johnson didn’t make it back for last Sunday’s win against the Vikings despite getting a day of limited practice in last week. But there’s a chance this week could be different.
In fact, a curious Instagram story suggests Johnson is on the cusp of taking the field for the first time since Week 2.
A rehab trainer by the handle of @footdoctor.moe, who frequently posted workout videos of Johnson over the past few years, posted a clip of the cornerback doing some exercises with the caption “He’s Ready” at the bottom. And you know what they say…if it’s on social media, it must be true!
In all seriousness, the fact that Johnson was indeed able to practice in some form last week indicates this might not be wishful thinking, though we’ll likely need to see him log at least one full day of practice this week before he’s cleared to return for the game against Pittsburgh this weekend. (The same might go for a certain quarterback on the Steelers whom Johnson would love to pick off one last time.)
Also, it seems this same trainer has worked on rehab assignments with both Bears running back D’Andre Swift, who has returned to action with a bang after battling groin and hip injuries, and cornerback Kyler Gordon, who has officially opened his own 21-day window to come off of injured reserve. Whatever he did with Swift seemed to have worked wonders. Hopefully, Johnson and Gordon come back looking just as strong.
The Bears could definitely use Johnson back this week.
Even if Aaron Rodgers does miss Sunday’s game due to the fracture in his non-throwing wrist, someone has to cover DK Metcalf. And let’s just say, that’s not a job for Tyrique Stevenson or Nahsohn Wright to take on full-time if a better option is healthy and available. One might look at Metcalf and say his numbers (37 catches for 551 yards, 5 TDs) shouldn’t strike fear into anyone. But he’s still an incredibly dangerous player, and a change at quarterback to Mason Rudolph might result in more Metcalf targets.
Bottom line: if Johnson’s as ready as he seems, there’s no time like the present to bring him back. But if Chicago wants to wait another week, they’ll also take him back against A.J. Brown and the Eagles on Black Friday. We’ll find out more when the injury report comes out later this afternoon.