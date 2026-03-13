Dillon Thieneman Emerging as Logical Pick for Chicago Bears at No. 25

The Chicago Bears addressed several needs during the first waves of free agency, but one position still stands out as a logical target in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Safety.

And if the board falls the right way, Dillon Thieneman could be the perfect match when Chicago goes on the clock at No. 25 overall.

Thieneman is a Playmaker Who Fits the Bears’ New Defensive Identity

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chicago’s defensive additions this offseason, including Devin Bush, Coby Bryant, and Neville Gallimore, reveal a clear theme.

Speed. Physicality. Instincts.

Those same traits show up consistently on Thieneman’s film at Oregon and Purdue.

The instinctive safety quickly built a reputation as one of college football’s most productive defensive backs thanks to his range and ball skills. His ability to read and react help him generate turnovers, something the Bears have emphasized defensively.

For defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, having a safety who can patrol the deep middle while still supporting the run is critical. Thieneman’s versatility makes him exactly that kind of player.

A Perfect Complement to Coby Bryant

Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Signing Bryant in free agency helped stabilize the Bears’ secondary, but adding another young safety with playmaking ability would give Chicago a much deeper and more flexible defensive backfield.

Bryant brings physicality and versatility, while Thieneman offers elite range and instincts as a true center-field defender.

That combination would give Allen the freedom to disguise coverages and move defensive backs around the formation, something modern NFL defenses rely on against high-powered offenses.

It would also provide the Bears with long-term stability at a position that has seen constant turnover in Chicago.

The Value of Pick No. 25 in This Year’s NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chicago enters the draft with multiple top-60 picks, including No. 25 overall.

While offensive tackle remains a possibility, the Bears have made it clear their intent is to make the 2026 offseason all about the defense.

If Thieneman is still available at No. 25, he would represent excellent value: a first-round-caliber defensive back with the instincts and production to make an early impact.

A Move That Helps the Bears Sustain Success

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General manager Ryan Poles has repeatedly emphasized building a roster that can compete every year rather than chasing short-term fixes. Adding a young defensive playmaker like Thieneman fits perfectly within that philosophy.

With quarterback Caleb Williams leading a young offense, the next step for Chicago is to match that upside with youth on defense.

If the Bears want to remain atop the NFC North and build a defense capable of creating game-changing plays, targeting Thieneman at No. 25 would make a lot of sense.

And when the draft board begins to fall into place in April, don’t be surprised if his name becomes one of the most logical connections to Chicago’s first-round pick.