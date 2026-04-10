Edge Rusher Trade Target for Bears Who Would Provide Immediate Impact Chicago needs

The Chicago Bears' edge rushers room wasn't good enough in 2025 and if Ben Johnson and Co. want to take that next step in 2026, improving that position group is key for Chicago.

Not only did the Bears post just 35 sacks, tied for the seventh-fewest in the league, their big-ticket free-agent signing of Dayo Odeyingbo didn't come close to panning out. Before tearing an Achilles, Odeyingbo posted just one sack in eight games, which left Chicago without an adequate running mate for Montez Sweat.

The Bears still managed to win the NFC North and a playoff game, and they nearly knocked off the Los Angeles Rams, too. But we know yesterday isn't promised today and the Bears have a very tough division and conference to navigate this coming season.

That's why general manager Ryan Poles needs to do more than the nothing he has at the position thus far. Sitting on his hands and hoping for Odeyingbo to show more would be a risky bet, which means a trade or signing and draft pick at the position becomes crucial.

Bears should target Steelers edge rusher

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

An interesting potential option popped up for the Bears recently and it comes in the form of Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith, who can provide the immediate impact a win-now team like the Bears desperately need.

Pittsburgh Steelers reporter, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, isn't ruling out the team trading away one of its edge rushers from what is a deep room currently.

The Steelers sport a talented trio of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, the latter of whom has become a borderline starting-caliber player over the past few years after posting 13 sacks in that span in a limited role, including 7.5 last season.

Dulac doesn't see the Steelers trading Herbig, though, and instead thinks if Pittsburgh subtracts from that room, it would be one of the guys playing ahead of Herbig, which is Watt or Highsmith.

"I think the trade would involve someone ahead of (Herbig)," Dulac said when asked if Herbig might be traded in what is the final year of his contract.

Of course, Watt would be the more attractive edge rusher of the two veterans, but the Steelers trading their cornerstone player doesn't seem realistic. There is reason to believe Highsmith is someone they could consider trading, though.

Why Steelers could trade Alex Highsmith

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With a wealth of pass-rush talent and a likely desire to add more picks to make an aging roster younger, Pittsburgh may decide to subtract from their EDGE room, especially if it can nab more 2027 draft capital to help position itself to take a quarterback next year.

There probably also isn't much of a future for Highsmith with the Steelers. He'll be 30 in 2027 in what will be the final year of his contract and chances are he won't be back in 2028.

And, the Steelers have a natural replacement in Herbig, who is just 24 and needs to get more snaps, something Steelers reporter, Joe Starkey of TribLive.com, agrees with.

"Why would you discover and develop a burgeoning star pass rusher only to lose the prime years of his career?" Starkey asked. "You wouldn’t, or at least you shouldn’t, if you’re the Pittsburgh Steelers. They need to keep Nick Herbig, and that might mean trading T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith."

Another reason the Steelers could trade Highsmith is because of the 2025 draft selection of Jack Sawyer, who is stuck behind the trio of Watt, Highsmith and Herbig. If the Steelers have faith in Sawyer, that will only add to their desire to move Highsmith.

Highsmith's contract situation would lend to the idea that he is a more likely trade candidate in 2027, but trading him in a contract year might hurt Pittsburgh's return in a deal, so this might be a situation where sooner is better than later.

The good and bad of Alex Highsmith

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Highsmith has been a borderline Pro Bowl-caliber player during his career, with the veteran posting two seasons of 9.5 sacks or more, including a career-high 14.5 in 2022.

In 2025, Highsmith finished with 9.5 sacks in just 13 games and he registered the fifth-best Pro Football Focus run defense grade, so he's more than just someone who can get after the quarterback. Chicago's run defense needs a boost, too, so Highsmith's clear prowess in that area would also be beneficial.

The concern with Highsmith is his injury history. He has missed a total of 10 games the past two seasons after not missing more than one contest in any of the previous four seasons. That said, Chicago would have a deeper rotation with him on the roster, so keeping Highsmith healthy would be a bit easier.

Should the Bears trade for Highsmith?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | David Banks-Imagn Images

For a win-now team like the Bears with a need at one of the most important positions on a football field, it is. And we know Chicago has an appetite for an edge rusher trade after general manager Ryan Poles admitted the team checked in on Maxx Crosby.

Sure, the risk is there with Highsmith's injury problems since 2024, but good edge rushers don't grow on trees and getting someone with Highsmith's history of production isn't easy. He would amount to a much more sure thing than any EDGE Chicago can draft later this month.

When it comes to compensation, we suspect Highsmith would cost a 2026 Day 2 pick. Perhaps Chicago can push that pick to a later round if they were to include Austin Booker, who the team could then replace in the NFL Draft. It's also possible Chicago doesn't have to dip into its stable of 2026 picks at all if the Steelers would prefer a 2027 selection.

Either way, general manager Ryan Poles put in a call to see what's up with Highsmith and if the Steelers are open to dealing him and, if so, for what.