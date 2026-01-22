ESPN MVP Watch List Sheds Light on Chicago Bears' Offensive Line Breakthrough

The Chicago Bears rarely enter the NFL MVP conversation, considering most MVP conversations center around quarterbacks. But that changed this week, when ESPN released its list of the top 100 real candidates for the 2025 NFL MVP, and two Bears made the cut.

And, no, neither is Caleb Williams.

Right tackle Darnell Wright checked in at No. 41, while veteran guard Joe Thuney landed at No. 44, marking an odd but clear acknowledgement of how important Chicago's offensive line play was to forming a new identity this year.

The inclusion of two offensive linemen, particularly on a list dominated by skill players, reflects how dramatically the Bears' line play improved this season, especially after a 2024 campaign that was lowlighted by Chicago surrendering the most sacks in the NFL.

ESPN analyst Seth Walder explained his logic.

Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney (62) celebrates the Bears win. David Banks-Imagn Images. | David Banks-Imagn Images

"The reworking of the Bears' interior offensive line last offseason paid off in a major way, and Thuney was a particularly successful acquisition," Walder wrote. "He led all guards with a 97.6% pass block win rate and ranked third (77.1%) in run block win rate. Ben Johnson's offense, with all its play-action, is friendly to offensive linemen, but there's little arguing with Thuney's numbers. The Bears didn't just land a great guard in Thuney, but a Protector of the Year candidate."

Thuney is, in fact, in rare air. Interior linemen rarely receive league-wide recognition beyond All-Pro voting, let alone MVP watch lists. Still, Thuney's dominance is hard to ignore.

Wright's inclusion proves the former first-round pick has developed into more than just a reliable anchor on the right side. He's becoming one of the best in the NFL. He's thrived in Ben Johnson's play-action heavy system, and while Wright's candidacy isn't framed around raw data the way Thuney's is, his spot on this list signals the league is on notice of just how good he is.

Taken together, the Bears' presence on ESPN's MVP list is less about one of them actually winning the award and more about validation for the team. The offseason narrative about Chicago's offense is no longer about finding a quarterback or creating an identity. Instead, it's being given respect.