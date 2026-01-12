ESPN's Pat McAfee gushes over the renewed Bears-Packers rivalry
The Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers rivalry is as historic as the NFL. As a result, the NFL is just better when the Bears and Packers are both really good, and really hate each other.
After Saturday's Wild Card game that saw the Bears claw back from a 21-3 deficit to defeat the Packers, 31-27, the rivalry isn't just renewed; it's reached an entirely new level.
And it's all thanks to Bears coach Ben Johnson.
Johnson, who now infamously yelled "F" the Packers in his celebratory locker room speech after the playoff victory, isn't shying away from his comments. Instead, he's leveled up the rivalry, one that finally has the Chicago Bears looking like the better team after a decade of failure.
You can consider ESPN's Pat McAfee a huge fan of the new bad blood. Check it out:
McAfee questioned whether the Packers are hating the Bears enough. Meanwhile, the Bears aren't just being transparent about their hatred for Green Bay, they're embracing it.
"I love it," McAfee said. "I love everything about it."
Ben Johnson vs. Matt LaFleur making Bears-Packers rivalry special
McAfee compared the Bears-Packers to the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry, which was formed by the heat between the head coaches.
Enter Johnson and Matt LaFleur. There's no love lost between them, and, after Saturday night's wild game, you can bet the 2026 schedule-makers will have the Bears-Packers games circled as must-see primetime tv.
The good news for the Chicago Bears is that, unlike the Packers, have much bigger things to worry about right now. The Los Angeles Rams are on deck in the NFC Divisional round. It'll be a frigid showdown at Soldier Field highlighted by a clash between two offensive geniuses.
Ben Johnson vs. Sean McVay. Caleb Williams vs. Matthew Stafford.
Yep, it doesn't get any better than that. Especially after ending the Packers' season in historic fashion.
