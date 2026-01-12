Former Chicago Bears killer says team put NFL on notice after Wild Card win

It's one thing for the Chicago Bears to get respect from talking heads across NFL media following their historic win over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

It's another for them to get that same respect from a former arch-nemesis who killed them time and time again in that very Bears-Packers rivalry.

The Bears got that respect.

Former Packers receiver James Jones appeared on the Speakeasy podcast and said the Bears put the NFL on notice with their playoff victory.

In case you need a reminder of what Jones used to do to the Bears, here ya go:

Today in 2012: James Jones' (@89JonesNTAF) three TDs headlines Packers' 21-13 win at Bears to clinch a second-straight NFC North title.



- Aaron Rodgers: 23/36, 291 yds, 3 TDs

- Randall Cobb: 6 rec, 115 yds

- Clay Matthews: 6 tackles, 2 sacks

- Casey Hayward: INT pic.twitter.com/7J0g5Vsrti — Packers History (@HistoricPackers) December 16, 2024

Now, it's Jones who believes in the Chicago Bears:

"When I look at Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson, this is the worst you're gonna see them," Jones said. "And at their worst, they just came back from 21-3 on Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers. This was an impressive, impressive win by Caleb Williams."

My, how the narrative has changed around Williams and this Bears team over the last few weeks. Once viewed as a club that was nothing more than smoke and mirros, Chicago is now considered a viable Super Bowl contender.

"Whenever a play needed to be made when it had to be made in the second half, no matter what play call was called, Caleb Williams made it happen," Jones said. "Every time he needed to make a play, he did what superstar quarterbacks do."

If this is the worst we're going to see him and Ben Johnson, the (NFC) North is in trouble, the NFC is in trouble, and the Bears is on their way up."

Bears fans couldn't have set it better ourselves.

