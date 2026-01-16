Former luxury pick Luther Burden now essential for Bears vs. Rams in Divisional Round

On 2025 NFL draft weekend, Luther Burden III was widely considered a luxury pick for the Chicago Bears. You know the one, a selection a team makes when the core of the roster is already settled.

And while the Chicago Bears' roster was, in fact, strong at the time, there were some Bears fans who thought using a top second-round pick on a receiver was superfluous.

Chicago already had DJ Moore and Rome Odunze entrenched in the top two spots on the wide receiver pecking order, and the Bears had just invested a top-10 pick on tight end Colston Loveland.

How many pass catchers did Ben Johnson need?

As Brad Biggs detailed in his latest column for the Chicago Tribune, the Bears were eying a different direction in the second round. The New England Patriots selected running back TreVeyon Henderson one pick before Chicago was on the clock, which pushed the Bears to Burden instead. In real time, the move raised questions about what kind of role Burden would have, and how many opportunities he'd get in Chicago's passing game.

David Banks-Imagn Images

However, and as Biggs noted, the concept of Burden being a luxury pick depended on perspective.

"Maybe Burden would have been a luxury pick for previous coaching staffs," Biggs wrote, "but Johnson had a vision for how to use the Missouri product, one he executed."

It's a great point; under Johnson, there was a clear intent for how Burden would be used. There's no such thing as a luxury with this coaching staff. Every move is purposeful, including the Burden selection.

Rather than serving as really good depth, Luther Burden emerged as a weekly part of the Bears' offense from around the midseason mark on. His explosiveness translated into legitimate usage. And we know how much Johnson loves his playmakers.

#Bears WR Luther Burden III in his rookie year:



• 124.5 targeted passer rating (5th for all WRs)

• 2.82 yards/route run (3rd)

• 7.1 YAC per catch (T-3rd)

• 78.6% targets caught (4th)

• 158.3 targeted passer rating on deep balls (T-1st)



Efficiency king. pic.twitter.com/Uddz6hCDCU — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 4, 2026

"It's a good example of how grades and the best player available should often trump need," Biggs wrote. It's an approach that paid off for the Chicago Bears in 2025. Burden could very well be the Bears' WR1 in 2026.

