Fox Sports analyst issues warning about Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams
It's been an odd week for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.
After Week 8's disappointing performance, one that ended the Bears' four-game winning streak and dropped their record to 4-3, it was expected that Williams would be an easy target for criticism and blame.
But when Bears coach Ben Johnson declared that Williams' performance against the Ravens was, in a way, encouraging? Chicago breathed a sigh of relief.
"He played better this game than I think he had the previous two," Johnson said. "When you look at it, all 60 minutes, and I’m not saying it’s perfect. I actually came away from watching the tape this morning, encouraged that we took a step in the right direction here this week. I know for some people it’s hard maybe rationalize because the result wasn’t there. But yeah, I saw tangible growth from him. He’s working his tail off.”
However, let's be honest: Williams is being outplayed by other 2024 first-round quarterbacks (Drake Maye, Bo Nix, and Jayden Daniels), which is close to a nightmare scenario for the Bears, who had the pick of the litter in that draft.
Admittedly, it's unfair to compare players to each other just because they came from the same draft class. Josh Allen wasn't this Josh Allen after the first two years of his career. Neither was Lamar Jackson, who joined Allen in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
So, yeah, let's trust the head coach and give Caleb Williams the space he needs to develop into the starting quarterback the entire football universe projected he'd become.
But... what if he doesn't?
It was a topic discussed by Fox Sports' Nick Wright, who joined Colin Cowherd (who loves to get those Caleb Williams clicks) on 'The Herd.'
Cowherd imagined a world in which Williams would be 'just fine' as a first overall pick. A competent NFL starter. For Bears fans? That's a nice change from past quarterbacks who've been obvious failures.
For Wright? It would be a disaster.
Wright did say that he thinks Williams and Ben Johnson will still 'work' in the long term, but he suggested he isn't as sure as he once was.
This was the expected narrative for Williams after Week 8. Itw as as predictable as the sun coming up.
What wasn't as foreseeable was Johnson's takeaways from his QB's performance against the Baltimore Ravens.
As long as Johnson is optimistic, Bears fans should be, too.