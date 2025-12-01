From O-2 to No. 1: Bears continue magical NFC ride from worst to first

From 0-2 to No. 1.

Ben Johnson's magic with the Chicago Bears continues ... all the way from Week 3 to a Week 13 Sunday when they weren't even playing.

Thanks to a shocking loss by the Los Angeles Rams to the Carolina Panthers, the 9-3 Bears vaulted into the No. 1 seed in the NFC as the NFL season heads into December. If the playoffs started today, the NFC road to the Super Bowl would go through Soldier Field.

MORE: 3 Studs and 1 Tush Push stop from Bears' shocking Week 13 domination of Eagles

With the Rams' loss - on the heels of Chicago's Black Friday upset of the Philadelphia Eagles - the teams are now tied with the Seattle Seahawks with 9-3 records. The Bears currently own the tiebreaker because of a 6-2 win the conference. The Rams are 4-3; Seahawks 5-3.

On Dec. 1 and after Week 13, only the New England Patriots have more wins than the Bears. (The 9-2 Denver Broncos played late Sunday night against the Washington Commanders).

Not a lot of folks believed in Johnson, quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears. Especially after an 0-2 start that included a blown fourth-quarter loss to the Vikings and a 31-point drubbing at the Lions. But here they are, winners of nine of their last 10.

As good as the view is from up here, the Bears could fall out of first place with a loss next Sunday afternoon at the Green Bay Packers. Their last five remaining games are difficult, featuring four teams likely headed for the playoffs in the Packers (twice), 49ers and Detroit Lions.

MORE: Panthers remain the gift that keeps giving to the Chicago Bears in 2025

But if the playoffs started today, the Bears would have a first-round bye. Pinch yourself.

NFC Standings after Week 13

1. Chicago Bears (North) 9-3

2. Los Angeles Rams (West) 9-3

3. Philadelphia Eagles (East) 8-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (South) 7-5

------------------------------------------

5. Seattle Seahawks 9-3

6. Green Bay Packers 8-3-1

7. San Francisco 49ers 9-4

Cole Kmet | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

MORE: Bears' rising hero Nahshon Wright shockingly stops Eagles' vaunted Tush Push