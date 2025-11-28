Bears' rising hero Nahshon Wright shockingly stops Eagles' vaunted Tush Push
In this story:
The Chicago Bears just might beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Almost just as impressively, they've already stopped the vaunted Tush Push.
In fact, they didn't just stop Jalen Hurts. They created a turnover off of it ... and flipped momentum in the Black Friday showdown of division leaders at Lincoln Financial Field.
MORE: NFL experts predict shocking outcome in Bears-Eagles Black Friday showdown
The Bears have controlled this game with a physical running game, but the Eagles scored to close within 10-9 midway through the third quarter and then intercepted Caleb Williams on an attempted screen pass. But just as it appeared Philly was on the verge of scoring the go-ahead touchdown, here comes that man again for Chicago:
Nashson Wright.
On 3rd-and-1 at the Bears' 12-yard line, the Eagles set up for their trademark scrum play that has been virtually unstoppable for three seasons. Hurts took the handoff and dove forward into a mass of humanity. But, suddenly, Bears players began pointing in their direction and, sure enough, officials ruled that the Bears had recovered a fumble.
It took replays from a different angle to see that Wright worked his way into the pile and deftly pulled the ball out of Hurts' arms. He then fell onto the ball for a fumble recovery at the 13. The Bears capitalized on the takeaway by driving 87 yards in 12 plays and pushing the lead to 17-9 early in the fourth quarter on rookie Kyle Monangai's 4-yard scoring run.
MORE: Bears make big decisions on starting CBs Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson vs. Eagles
It's time to ask a question no one even considered before the season: Where would the Bears be without Nahshon Wright? The cornerback produced his NFL-leading eighth takeaway: three fumble recoveries to go along with five interceptions.
The Bears have shockingly pushed their lead to 24-9 with around five minutes remaining.
More Chicago Bears News:
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt