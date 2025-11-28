Bears' rising hero Nahshon Wright shockingly stops Eagles' vaunted Tush Push

The Chicago Bears just might beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Almost just as impressively, they've already stopped the vaunted Tush Push.

In fact, they didn't just stop Jalen Hurts. They created a turnover off of it ... and flipped momentum in the Black Friday showdown of division leaders at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Bears have controlled this game with a physical running game, but the Eagles scored to close within 10-9 midway through the third quarter and then intercepted Caleb Williams on an attempted screen pass. But just as it appeared Philly was on the verge of scoring the go-ahead touchdown, here comes that man again for Chicago:

Nashson Wright.

On 3rd-and-1 at the Bears' 12-yard line, the Eagles set up for their trademark scrum play that has been virtually unstoppable for three seasons. Hurts took the handoff and dove forward into a mass of humanity. But, suddenly, Bears players began pointing in their direction and, sure enough, officials ruled that the Bears had recovered a fumble.

It took replays from a different angle to see that Wright worked his way into the pile and deftly pulled the ball out of Hurts' arms. He then fell onto the ball for a fumble recovery at the 13. The Bears capitalized on the takeaway by driving 87 yards in 12 plays and pushing the lead to 17-9 early in the fourth quarter on rookie Kyle Monangai's 4-yard scoring run.

It's time to ask a question no one even considered before the season: Where would the Bears be without Nahshon Wright? The cornerback produced his NFL-leading eighth takeaway: three fumble recoveries to go along with five interceptions.

The Bears have shockingly pushed their lead to 24-9 with around five minutes remaining.

