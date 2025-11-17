Howie Long nails perfect description of Bears QB Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams is enjoying a breakout 2025 season, even if the national media has been slow to recognize it.
Williams has the Bears sitting atop the NFC North with a 7-3 record, and he remains in striking distance to become the franchise's first-ever 4,000-yard passer.
Currently, Williams is on pace to throw for 3,959 yards, which would be a Bears franchise record. Erik Kramer currently holds the top spot after throwing for 3,838 yards in 1995.
Williams' season has been about more than just modern-era passing in Chicago. He's been a wizard as a runner. He's run for 272 yards through 10 games, which, when spread out through 17 games, puts him just shy of the 489 yards he ran for as a rookie.
But his legs are doing more than just picking up yards; he's also escaping pass-rushers in a jaw-dropping fashion, and it caught the attention of Fox Sports' Howie Long this week.
Check out Long's comments about Williams in Week 11:
"Caleb Williams is must-watch TV," Long said at halftime of Week 11's game. "The's are professional athletes that he's making look silly."
Long described some of Williams' plays as "Houdini-like moves," which is a darn-near perfect way to describe what the 2024 first-overall pick has been doing on a weekly basis.
It may have taken more time than Bears Nation was hoping for, but Caleb Williams is finally gaining the type of respect that he deserved last year. Sure, there are some wild throws and moments that he'd like to have back, but there's no denying that he's one of the five or six most-talented quarterbacks in the NFL.
And he's only getting better.