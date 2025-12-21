Bears' Austin Booker wrongly labeled 'dirty' for hit on Packers' QB Jordan Love

Austin Booker has already been flagged for two 15-yard penalties in Saturday night's NFC North showdown at Soldier Field. We know it's the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers blood-thirsty rivalry, but the defensive end just has to downshift his intensity.

That said ... I'm taking the controversial opinion that he didn't deserve the second penalty for roughing the passer. The one that knocked Packers' quarterback Jordan Love woozy and has sent him to the locker room late in the second quarter of a game the Bears trail, 6-0, at halftime.

If you've watched enough NFL football the last couple of years, you realize the "target zone" for hitting a quarterback has been whittled down to a Post-It Note. Can't hit them below the waist. Can't go anywhere near their head. Don't dare look at them when they slide in the open field.

This is as dirty as it gets...pic.twitter.com/sM6vkfQjqc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 21, 2025

When Booker crashed into Love helmet-to-helmet it was indeed violent, and it sent some NFL fans and analysts into a frenzy about Booker's hit being "dirty."

Nonsense. Watch the replay.

As Booker steamed toward Love in the pocket, he had his head up and was making a bee-line straight for Love's chest. At the last second, however, Love drastically ducked and the crown of his helmet was suddenly lowered into Booker's path.

QB Jordan Love has been ruled out with a concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2025

No way Booker can stop his momentum that late. And if he takes a lower initial target he might wind up hitting Love below the waist for another penalty.

The hit was vicious. But in no way was it dirty. And in no way should Booker have been penalized. The quarterback - in this case, Love - has to be held accountable for his part in the collision.

Said Fox analyst Howie Long at halftime, "Both hits were textbook bad. They were both purposeful ... what I'd call dirty hits."

On his first penalty, Book hit Love after a pass and drove him into the frozen turf. That was indeed a worthy penalty.

Love went into the Packers' medical tent briefly before then walking to the locker room without his helmet. Those are the tell-tale signs of a player being evaluated for a concussion.

In his absence the Packers are playing backup Malik Willis. Packers' starting running back Josh Jacobs has also left the game is being replaced by Emanuel Wilson, who went undrafted in 2023 out of tiny Fort Valley State.

The Bears lost a game earlier this season to a game quarterbacked by Ravens' backup Tyler Huntley. If they lose this one to Willis, they won't deserve to win the NFC North.

